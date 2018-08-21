Former Disney Star Garrett Clayton Comes Out In Moving Instagram Post

Garrett Clayton publicly opened up about his sexuality for the first time in a poignant Instagram post Monday.

The star of Disney’s “Teen Beach Movie” and NBC’s “Hairspray Live!” revealed in the post that he’s currently in a relationship with another man, Blake Knight.

He cited the subject matter of his new film, “Reach,” as having influenced his decision to speak out. However, he stopped short of using terms like “gay” or “bisexual.”

According to social media, Knight is a Los Angeles-based screenwriter.

Directed by Jarret Tarnol, “Reach” sees Clayton playing against type as a socially awkward band geek. The movie reportedly explores teen bullying, suicide, grief and other hot-button issues.

“These topics ― not always easy to discuss ― are all close to my heart, and, knowing how serious they are, I wanted to share this with you all,” the 27-year-old wrote in his post. “This film has come from the perspectives of people who care deeply about these issues, and if watching it helps even one person ... then it was all worth it.”

Co-starring Jordan Doww and Joey Bragg, “Reach” is slated for release in October.

Clayton’s sexuality had been the subject of online speculation ever since he portrayed gay adult film actor Brent Corrigan in 2016’s “King Cobra,” based on a real-life murder case.

Still, the Michigan native steered clear of questions regarding his private life while promoting that film, which also starred James Franco and Christian Slater.

“I don’t really like talking about my personal life,” he told Out magazine at the time. “I like a certain amount of veil. I’ve been very lucky this year. I haven’t been brought down because people are focused on who I’m dating, what I’m eating, or what handbag is the best handbag — that’s so cheap to me.”

“But if others want to open up about their personal lives, that is their choice,” he added. “It’s not for me to judge.”