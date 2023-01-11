Former Child Stars Won Big at the 2023 Golden Globes: See Austin Butler, Ke Huy Quan and More, Then and Now

Austin Butler accepts the Best Actor in a Motion Picture – Drama award for "Elvis" onstage at the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 10, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California., Actor Austin Butler arrives at the world premiere of "Merry Christmas, Drake & Josh!" at the Westside Pavillion on December 2, 2008 in Westwood, California.

While they might be new to the Golden Globes stage, five of the evening's winners have been acting since they were not much bigger than a Golden Globe award themselves. These actors got their start as kids, in roles ranging from soap operas to Spielberg films, and kept pursuing their dream until they got that trophy in hand. See photos of them then and now!

Austin Butler

While many know 31-year-old Austin Butler (above) as the uncanny star of Baz Luhrmann's Elvis, he had plenty of practice being a young heartthrob as he got his start on Nickelodeon shows.

Butler's big break was at age 13, when he played Zippy Brewster on the Nickelodeon show Ned's Declassified School Survival Guide. In the following few years, he made appearances on Hannah Montana and iCarly, all by the age of 18 years old. Butler's career in teen TV shows continued when he landed the role of Jamie Lynn Spears' love interest on Zoey 101.

He also had a chance to practice his musical skills with an early part in Sharpay's Fabulous Adventure.

Ke Huy Quan

Ke Huy Quan, Indiana Jones and The Temple Of Doom

In his acceptance speech for the best supporting actor award, Ke Huy Quan reflected on his journey from child actor to Golden Globe-winning star. He gave an emphatic thanks to Steven Spielberg, who made Quan, 51, feel "so lucky" when the director cast him as Short Round in Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom. Quan was 12 years old at the time.

"As I grew older, I started to wonder if that was it — if that was just luck," Quan continued on stage, as he held the Golden Globe for his performance in Everything Everywhere All at Once. "For so many years, I was afraid I had nothing more to offer, that no matter what I did, I would never surpass what I'd achieved as a kid."

Then the actor, who also played Data in The Goonies in 1985, turned his gratitude to his most recent directors Dan Kwan and Daniel Scheinert. "They remembered that kid and they gave me an opportunity to try again," Quan said. "Everything, everything that has happened since, has been unbelievable."

Tyler James Williams

Tyler James Williams accepts the Best Supporting Actor in a Television Series – Musical-Comedy or Drama award for "Abbott Elementary" onstage at the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 10, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California. , Tyler James Williams stars as Chris in EVERYBODY HATES CHRIS on UPN Fall 2005.

Did Gregory Eddie on Abbott Elementary seemed familiar to you but you just couldn't place him? That's because the show's star Tyler James Williams, 30, was on your TV screen starting at age 12, bringing Chris Rock's childhood memories to life as the titular character in the semi-autobiographical show Everybody Hates Chris.

Nearly 14 years after that sitcom ended, Williams landed another memorable TV comedy role, and nabbed the Golden Globe for best supporting actor in a series.

Amanda Seyfried

amanda seyfried all my children child star winners at golden globes

Amanda Seyfried got her start as Lucy Montgomery on the CBS soap As the World Turns back in 1999, when she was just 13 years old. She went on to play Joni Stafford in All My Children (pictured above) several years later. In 2003, at age 18, the young star left the soap circuit and nabbed the role of Karen Smith in Mean Girls.

As she grew up, Seyfried, 37, worked alongside actors including Meryl Streep and Pierce Brosnan in Mamma Mia! Her performance in 2012's Les Misérables snagged her nominations for SAG and Critics' Choice awards — but her major wins came a decade later, when she starred in Hulu's The Dropout.

For her performance as Elizabeth Holmes in the biographical drama series, Seyfried won the Golden Globe for best actress, hot on the heels of her 2022 Emmy win for the role. (She was not able to attend the awards.)

zendaya shake it up child star winners at golden globes

Zendaya

Euphoria star Zendaya, 26, has come a long way since her early days dancing on Disney Channel's Shake it Up! The award-winning star was cast as lead Rocky (alongside Bella Thorne's CeCe) in 2010, when she was just 14 years old. That big-time debut ultimately led to another eight years of Zendaya dominating the Disney Channel, with her next show, K.C. Undercover, running from 2015 to 2018.

Zendaya broke into film at age 20, when she played Michelle in Spiderman: Homecoming. The following year saw her big-screen stardom continue in The Greatest Showman. Then she landed the lead in Euphoria, which brought her numerous accolades, including a 2023 Golden Globe for best actress in a drama series. (She was not able to attend the awards.)

For her moving performance as Rue in the HBO series, Zendaya took home the Emmy for outstanding lead actress in 2020, making her the youngest star to ever win in the category. Two years later, the actress won again, and she became the youngest star to ever win it twice.