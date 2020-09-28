Former 'Basketball Wives' star Brandi Maxiell hospitalized with 'severe case of COVID-19'

Brandi Maxiell, a familiar face to viewers of Basketball Wives, has been hospitalized amid her struggle with COVID-19.

Maxiell, who co-starred on the Los Angeles edition of the show with her husband, retired NBA player Jason Maxiell, is facing complications due to an infection, her sister, Jayde Penn, told The Shade Room.

“My sister has been diagnosed with a severe case of COVID-19 and was hospitalized Thursday night after having trouble breathing,” Penn said. “We would like to ask everyone to please keep her in your prayers as she continues to fight through this. We love you all and please stay safe!”

View photos Brandi Maxiell poses with husband Jason and their son in March 2019. (Photo: Instagram) More

Maxiell, 37, appeared on the show between 2014 and 2016, then left after a disagreement on the direction of it. Her other projects include founding beauty line Brandi Maxiell Cosmetics.

In the past, she’s been open about having been diagnosed with ovarian cancer in 2007. She underwent treatment and, two years later, went into remission.

Latosha “DJ” Duffey, Maxiell’s close friend and her former co-star, requested payers for her now.

Maxiell is one of dozens of celebrities who’ve been directly affected by the coronavirus including Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, Kanye West and Alyssa Milano.

For the latest coronavirus news and updates, follow along at https://news.yahoo.com/coronavirus. According to experts, people over 60 and those who are immunocompromised continue to be the most at risk. If you have questions, please reference the CDC’s and WHO’s resource guides.

Read more from Yahoo Entertainment: