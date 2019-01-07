Forget the Golden Globes, these nominees prefer being on Barack Obama's best picture list

Of all the best-of-the-year lists that a film could end up on, Barack Obama’s may be the most exclusive. In December, the former POTUS released a list of his favorite films of 2018, including Golden Globe nominees like Eighth Grade, If Beale Street Could Talk, Roma and Black Panther. On the Golden Globes red carpet, Yahoo Entertainment asked a few of the nominees how it felt to be one of Obama’s faves. Watch the video above.

“Can anything top that?” said Elsie Fisher, the young star of Eighth Grade and a nominee for Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture — Comedy. “I mean, tonight is fantastic, but he’s Obama.”

KiKi Layne and Stephan James, stars of If Beale Street Could Talk, were equally overawed.

“Unreal. I mean, it’s all downhill from here,” said James, nominated for Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series — Drama for his role in the Amazon series Homecoming.

“Of course I saw that!” exclaimed Layne, who made her film debut in If Beale Street Could Talk. “Saw it, liked it, shared it, cried about it, everything.”

Where did Obama get such great taste in movies? Eighth Grade director Bo Burnham has a theory about why the former president saw his independent film. “His daughters, I think, are very cool film people,” he told Yahoo Entertainment. “I think Sasha and Malia might have done that.”





