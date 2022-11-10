Forget California: Katy Perry's 2022 CMA Awards Red Carpet Look Proves Country Gurls Are Unforgettable

Katy goes country.

On Nov. 9, Katy Perry walked the red carpet at the 2022 CMA Awards at the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tenn., proving that glamour knows no genre. For the big night, the American Idol judge went for a Western-inspired denim-on-denim look by Marques' Almeida which included a fitted, frayed corset with a plunging neckline and drippy straps, teamed with wide-leg jeans with an oversized bow detail on the hip.

She accessorized with a dazzling Mikimoto choker, Rahminov ring, drop earrings and embellished pointed-toe pumps. For glam, Katy left her long dark locks down and wavy and kept her makeup fresh and soft. (See every star on the 2022 CMA Awards red carpet here).

Later in the evening, Katy, 38, will take the stage alongside Thomas Rhett to perform their song, "Where We Started," the title track to Thomas' sixth studio album. In April, the country singer dished to ET about the collaboration track and how it came to be.

Katy Perry Through the Years

"I had no part in that. My record label called her and said, ‘Would you want to do a collab with Thomas Rhett?' and I thought they were crazy," Thomas recalled. "I was like, 'She has no idea who I am.' They sent it to her, and she loved the song."

He continued, "The next week she put her buckle on it and got it back and I was like, 'This is what it is was supposed to be. And since then we shot a music video, finally got to meet her in person. She's as sweet as could be and I just think she took this song from good to great."

ason Davis/WireImage

The duo join an all star line-up of performers at the CMA Awards, including Chris Stapleton, Brothers Osborne, Luke Combs, Reba McEntire, Cole Swindell, Caylee Hammack, Brandy Clark, Cody Johnson, Patty Loveless, Ashley McBryde, John Osborne, Pillbox Patti, The War and Treaty and more. Elle King will also team up with The Black Keys to honor the late Rock and Roll Hall of Fame and Country Music Hall of Fame member Jerry Lee Lewis with a rendition of legend's 1957 classic "Great Balls of Fire."

Story continues

This marks the second time Katy has served up a chic look at the CMA Awards. In 2021, the "Dark Horse" singer—who shares two-year-old daughter Daisy with Orlando Bloom—made a surprise appearance on the red carpet, posing for photos while wearing a strapless brown leather dress by Vivienne Westwood, featuring a draped silhouette, single strap sleeve, long skirt and corseted bodice. The look was completed with a layered pearl necklace from the British designer, pointed-toe Andrea Wazen slingbacks and top-knot hairstyle.

Giddy, up girl!

Sign up for E! Insider! Unlock exclusive content, custom alerts & more!