Foreigner’s Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Bid Praised by Dave Grohl, Jack Black, and More in Mark Ronson Video

Dave Grohl, Foreigner, and Mark Ronson - Credit: MIGUEL SCHINCARIOL/AFP via Getty Image; Ebet Roberts/Redferns; JC Olivera/Getty Images

Foreigner’s overdue Rock & Roll Hall of Fame nomination arrived on this year’s ballot for the first time in the band’s history.

The arena rock heroes formed in New York City back in 1976 when Mick Jones linked up with multi-instrumentalist Ian McDonald and recruited vocalist Lou Gramm, drummer Dennis Elliott, keyboardist Al Greenwood, bassist Ed Gagliardi. The following year, the group released their self-titled debut album, producing career-defining singles “Feels Like the First Time” and “Cold as Ice.” Despite garnering multiple platinum records and nine top 10 hits on the Billboard Hot 100 throughout the years, the group was long snubbed by the Rock Hall since being eligible for the honor in 2002.

To celebrate the bid, mega producer Mark Ronson took to social media to advocate for Foreigner’s induction, teaming up with rockers Dave Grohl, Jack Black, Slash, Red Hot Chili Peppers’ Chad Smith, and Queens of the Stone Age’s Josh Homme. “Yes, Mick is my stepdad and I love him more than anything,” Ronson posted in the Instagram video. “But I’m also a MEGA fan just like Dave, Jack, Slash, Chad and Josh… Enjoy this video and VOTE BABY VOTE!”

In the video, Homme declares, “You want to know what love is? Love is putting Foreigner in the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.” Meanwhile, Smith says what Foreigner fans have been thinking for two decades: “I can’t believe they’re not in already — oh my God.”

For his part, Grohl shares that he’s “loved Foreigner since i got their debut record,” adding, “There’s one drum riff that I have used in more than a few songs,” before playing the beat. And in classic Black charm, he sings “I Want to Know What Love Is” before imploring (hand heart included): “Hey, Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, open the door! Foreigner’s waiting outside. Let ’em in.”

Jones, Elliott, Gagliardi, Gramm, Greenwood, McDonald, and Rick Wills were nominated for the rock honor.

