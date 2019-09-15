‘Ford v Ferrari’ Trailer: Matt Damon and Christian Bale Don’t Like Ferrari…or Each Other

Matt Damon and Christian Bale come to blows in the new trailer for Fox’s “Ford v. Ferrari,” as frenemies famed car designer Carroll Shelby and British race car driver Kevin Miles takes on the mission to defeat Ferrari on the race track.

“I will put you in the driver’s seat at Le Mans… if you just shut your mouth and let me do my thing,” Damon’s Shelby tells Bale’s Miles.

Miles responds with a punch. Shelby comes back with a takedown. While the two wrestle on the ground, Miles’ wife pulls up a chair and enjoys the show.

Later in the trailer, Shelby talks with Miles about the assignment that Henry Ford II has given him: after a potential partnership between Ford and Ferrari broke down in ugly fashion, Ford wants Shelby to design a car that can beat the Italians at the legendary 24 Hours of Le Mans. Miles is cynical about the Americans’ chance of winning, but racing in one of the most famous motorsports events in the world is too much to pass up. As history shows, the unlikely partnership between driver and designer would lead to the most famous racing upset ever.

“Ford v Ferrari” has received strong reviews after its premiere at the Telluride Film Festival and currently holds a 88% score on Rotten Tomatoes. James Mangold, who received an Oscar nomination for his screenplay for “Logan,” is directing from a script by Jason Keller and Jez & John-Henry Butterworth. Mangold is producing with Peter Chernin and Jenno Topping.

“Ford v. Ferrari” hits theaters Nov. 15. Watch the trailer in the clip above.

