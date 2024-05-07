Footage Of Ric Flair Incident At Gainesville Restaurant Surfaces Online

The story between Ric Flair and Piesanos has a new chapter.

On May 5, Flair took to Twitter to warn his followers to stay away from Piesanos Stone Fired Pizza restaurant in Gainesville, Florida. He claimed that he was disrespected more than he had ever been in his entire life, which allegedly happened after he spent $1500 and took photos with customers and staff. Flair said he was asked to leave because of an issue he had with the kitchen manager taking too long in the bathroom.

Later, Alan Festo of The Gainesville Sun wrote that Piesanos co-owner Jerry Roberts said the “evidence was clear” about asking Flair to leave the restaurant.

“We have reviewed video of the incident that took place recently at our restaurant,” Roberts told The Gainesville Sun. “It is clear, our team worked in a professional manner to ensure the safety of guests and staff. We have thanked our team for their professionalism. We are proud of how they responded to this situation using and displaying our team values.”

At the time, Roberts said there were no plans to release the video.

However, someone has now leaked a video of the incident online.

Ric Flair vs. Piesanos

A TikTok user named bussines11.11 posted a nearly three-minute video of Flair’s interactions with the restaurant’s staff. Flair can be seen speaking to someone behind the bar about being disrespected.

Throughout the course of the video, Flair maintains that he did nothing wrong. Flair says he did not curse or accost anyone. Flair also warns the staff about his plans to share the incident on social media and refers to a man in a blue shirt as ‘Nicholas Dickhead.’ He also tells a waitress to give herself a $1,000 tip. Flair says everything was cool until the man in the blue shirt, who he then calls a dipshit, came along. At the end of the video, Flair tells the man to talk to him outside like a man. Then, a patron says he will take him up on the offer before it cuts off.

Check out the full video below:

