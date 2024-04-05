‘This Fool’ Star Frankie Quiñones Signs With UTA

EXCLUSIVE: UTA has signed stand-up comedian, actor, and creator Frankie Quiñones (This Fool) for representation in all areas.

Quiñones is perhaps best known for starring as Luis, former gang member turned Hugs Not Thugs program participant, on Hulu’s critically acclaimed series This Fool, having been nominated for Best Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series at the Independent Spirit Awards last year.

He also has a recurring role on FX’s acclaimed vampire comedy series What We Do in the Shadows, as well as Fired on Mars and Victor & Valentino on Max. Additional acting credits include Mr. Mayor (NBC), Feliz Navidad (Lifetime), The Dress Up Gang (TBS), Papi Chulo (Blue Fox Entertainment), and AMC’s spin-off miniseries The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live, to name a few.

Most recently, Quiñones wrapped a pilot for his own sketch show at Hulu titled Get Frankie, with more details forthcoming. Launched in 2021, his podcast The Frankie Quiñones Show, produced by Will Ferrell’s Big Money Players Network and iHeart Radio, features sketches of colorful characters based on the friends and family that helped shape him into the comedian he is today.

The multi-hyphenate will continue to be represented by Danielle Schoenberg at Odenkirk Provissiero Entertainment and Hansen, Jacobson, Teller.

