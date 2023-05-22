Foo Fighters name new drummer, Paul Simon reveals hearing loss and more celebrity news you missed this weekend

This weekend, Paul Simon shared he lost most of the hearing in his left ear and the Foo Fighters announced the band's new drummer. (Photo: Getty Images)

We get it: Your weekends are busy. Consider this a cheat sheet to help bring you up to speed on the entertainment news you might have missed.

Beyoncé and Jay-Z splurged on a new home

The music icons purchased a mansion in Malibu for $200 million — making it the most expensive real estate deal in California, and the second in the country. The home is located in the Paradise Cove area of the exclusive SoCal beach city.

The Foo Fighters named a new drummer

Ahead of their new tour, the Dave Grohl-fronted band has found a replacement for drummer Taylor Hawkins, who died last year. In a livestreamed event on Sunday it was revealed that longtime session drummer Josh Freese will officially join the band.

Paul Simon opened up about his hearing loss

The singer-songwriter has revealed that he "suddenly" lost most of the hearing in his left ear. "Nobody has an explanation for it," said Simon while promoting the release of his new album, Seven Psalms.

Fast X zoomed to No. 1 at the box office

Vin for the win: The 10th Fast & Furious installment won the box-office race with $67.5 million in domestic ticket sales.

Robert De Niro kept Cannes lively

As his new Scorsese film, Killers of the Flower Moon, scored a nine-minute standing ovation at Cannes, De Niro took a moment to drag former President Donald Trump at the film festival.

Daniel Day-Lewis made a rare public appearance

The Lincoln star, who retired from Hollywood in 2017, was seen this week in New York City with his wife, Rebecca Miller. The only actor to have three Best Actor Academy Awards was last seen at the 2018 Oscars ceremony, where he was nominated for his performance in Phantom Thread.

Cher turned 77 on Saturday

And no, she can't believe it either.

Disney World shut down its pricey Star Wars hotel experience

Disney World gave Star Wars fans the opportunity to live like they were vacationing within the George Lucas-created universe with the Galactic Starcruiser hotel. Unfortunately for fans, the experience (which costs $5,000 for a two-night stay) will be shuttering on Sept. 30, Disney announced this week.

Martin Amis died

The acclaimed London Fields author died Friday from esophageal cancer. He was 73.