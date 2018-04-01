Following Domestic Violence Arrest, Video Emerges of Fabolous Threatening His Girlfriend

Video surveillance footage obtained by TMZ shows Fabolous threatening and raging at his long-time girlfriend, Emily Bustamante, while holding a sharp object outside their Engelwood, New Jersey home on Wednesday. The release of the video — which also shows the rapper threatening to shoot Bustamante and her father — comes a few days after he was arrested and booked for third-degree aggravated assault and third-degree terroristic threats in the state, which was prompted by Bustamante calling the police and stating, among other allegations, that Fabolous said he wanted to “hit her in the head with a baseball bat” and that he would “kill her.” In the corresponding police report, Bustamante also alleged Fabolous punched her seven times in the face in early March, which ended up causing “severe damage to her two front teeth.” The couple have two children together.

Related Articles



