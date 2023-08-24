‘Foe’ Trailer: Paul Mescal and Saoirse Ronan Play Troubled Married Couple in ‘Black Mirror’-Esque Sci-Fi Thriller

Jaden Thompson
·2 min read
0

Amazon Studios has debuted the first trailer for its upcoming sci-fi thriller “Foe,” starring Paul Mescal and Saorise Ronan.

Based on the novel of the same name, the latest feature from director Garth Davis stars Mescal and Ronan as Junior and Henrietta, a husband and wife who live about 40 years in the future on a secluded farm. The couple is offered an unexpected proposition by a stranger named Terrance (Aaron Pierre), who proposes that Junior go to space for several years to assist in the piloting of a program that helps transition humanity away from living on the deteriorating Earth. This proposition also comes with a “Black Mirror”-esque twist involving a robot version of Junior staying and watching over Henrietta in his absence. Like the sci-fi Netflix series, things quickly go badly after Junior blasts off to space and Henrietta is left with his lookalike android.

Davis is best known for directing the Oscar-nominated picture “Lion” (2016) starring Dev Patel, a drama based on the real life story of Saroo Brierley, who was separated from his biological family as a child and reunited with them 25 years later. Davis has also since directed “Mary Magdalene” (2018), a biblical drama starring Rooney Mara as the titular character alongside Joaquin Phoenix.

Both hailing from Ireland, Ronan and Mescal are still in their 20s but have both been nominated for Academy Awards. Ronan is a four-time nominee for her roles in “Atonement,” “Brooklyn,” “Lady Bird,” and “Little Women”; Mescal was a first time nominee this year for his brooding, devastating turn as a young father in Charlotte Wells’ directorial feature debut “Aftersun.” Previously, he was best known for his role as Connell in the romantic coming-of-age drama “Normal People,” which earned him an Emmy nomination. Aaron Pierre is known for starring in Barry Jenkins’ critically acclaimed series “The Underground Railroad.”

“Foe” debuts on Prime Video on Oct. 6. Watch the trailer below.

