Florida Woman Files Lawsuit Against Hershey Company for $5 Billion, Alleges False Advertising

The Hershey Company has been hit with a $5 billion lawsuit.

WFTV 9 reports that a Florida woman, Cynthia Kelly, filed the suit alleging that Hershey's fall and winter Reese’s chocolates were falsely advertised since the actual treats don’t have details seen on the packaging, like mouths and eyes.

The products listed in her suit include Reese’s Peanut Butter Pumpkins, Reese’s White Pumpkins, Reese’s Pieces Pumpkins, Reese’s Peanut Butter Ghost, Reese’s White Ghost, Reese’s Peanut Butter Bats, Reese’s Peanut Butter footballs, and Reese’s Peanut Butter Shapes Assortment Snowmen Stockings Bells.

She submitted photos that compared the chocolate to the packaging. “Reese’s, what are you doing,” the lawsuit reads. “Look at the picture on the packet. It’s like a pumpkin with faces and a little mouth—then you open up the packet and you are presented with that monstrosity.”

The filing also contained YouTube video links where content creators criticize Hershey for the misleading packaging.

“Hershey’s labels for the Products are materially misleading and numerous consumers have been tricked and misled by the pictures on the Products’ packaging,” the lawsuit said.

Along with the $5 billion, she asked that the company create new packaging that accurately reflects what the seasonal chocolates look like.