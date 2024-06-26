Florida Panthers recreated in Lego form at Legoland Florida after Stanley Cup victory

On Monday night, the Florida Panthers fought their way to a 2-1 triumph over the Edmonton Oilers to win their first Stanley Cup, celebrating with a party at the Elbo Room in Fort Lauderdale, an upcoming parade and even a dip in the ocean for the Cup itself.

But perhaps the team's greatest honor was to be immortalized, in Lego form.

In honor of the historic victory, Legoland Florida unveiled on Tuesday a replica of the team, 20 Florida Panthers' fans, 17 dance team members and even six actual panthers.

"This special tribute is a heartfelt invitation for the victorious team and all of Winter Haven to honor the team’s win," the park said in a release.

Some of the team members clearly have their own celebration plans, with signs reading "I'm going to Legoland Florida Resort!" And a few of the fans have rats ready to throw on the rink, because details matter.

The display near the Miami section of Miniland U.S.A. in Legoland Florida in Winter Haven used more than 4,000 Lego pieces and took more than 20 hours to build, the park said.

"[Model Shop Manager Ryan Wood] got his team to work on this project even before we knew that the Fl Panthers would steal the Stanley Cup," Legoland Florida spokesperson Stephanie Bechara said in an email. "LEGOLAND Florida wants to always be supportive of any home sports teams, etc. So, our Minilanders were cheering the Panthers on throughout the games!"

The Florida Panthers display will be up for the foreseeable future, Bechara said.

What is Legoland Florida?

Legoland Florida is a 150-acre playground for kids and adults.

Like the popular colorful LEGO bricks themselves, the 150-acre Legoland theme park in Winter Haven, Florida is always changing and building.

Legoland Florida is the second-largest Legoland in the world after the one in the U.K. The park, located at One LEGOLAND Way in Winter Haven, is in the old Cypress Gardens location.

There are more than 55 rides, shows and attractions including the Battle of Bricksburg, the Safari Trek, the Lost Kingdom Adventure, LEGO Ninjago World, the Pirate River Quest and many more, plus onsite hotels. Get your personalized driver's license in the Ford Driving School or build creatures in the interactive LEGO DREAMZzz experience. Did you like The LEGO Movie? You can wander around Bricksburg and see Emmet's apartment.

There are stunning LEGO creations from the park's master builders and plenty of places for you and your family to try your own hands at building something new.

Legoland Florida has two other parks, the Legoland Water Park and the Peppa Pig Theme Park. The company behind Legoland, Merlin Entertainment, also runs dozens of Sea Life aquariums around the world, including Sea Life Orlando, among other attractions.

Legoland parks are autism-friendly, with sensory guides for each attraction and low-sensory areas where guests can rest and reset.

When does Legoland open?

Legoland Florida in Winter Haven celebrates the Florida Panthers' epic Stanley Cup win with a display of more than 4,000 Lego pieces.

The Legoland Florida resort is open 365 days a year, from at least 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. most days.

The park is usually open till 6 p.m. on the weekends, but Legoland also stays open till 6 p.m. or 7 p.m. on select days of the week throughout the year. Check the calendar to be sure.

How much are Legoland tickets?

One-day tickets to Legoland, the water park or the Peppa Pig park start from $74 per person, plus taxes and fees, if bought in advance and $119 at the gate. You can pay extra and visit multiple parks the same day.

Two-day tickets start from $94 in advance, $149 at the gate. Three-day tickets start from $139 in advance, $194 at the gate. But from now until Aug. 29, 2024, you can get up to four $29 kids' tickets with the purchase of one adult ticket.

Legoland also offers VIP packages for personal tour guides, valet parking, behind-the-scenes tours of the LEGO Master Model Builders' Workshop, exclusive souvenirs, reserved seating at the ski show and more. VIP packages start at $400 per person.

This article originally appeared on The Daytona Beach News-Journal: Florida Panthers honored with Lego replicas after Stanley Cup win