Florida Man Sues Dunkin’ Over ‘Severe and Long Term Injuries’ Caused by Exploding Toilet

Paul Kerouac was "covered with debris, including human feces and urine" when the toilet exploded in January 2022, according to the complaint

A Florida man is seeking more than $50,000 in a lawsuit against Dunkin’ more than a year after an alleged incident involving a toilet at one of the franchise's locations.

In a lawsuit filed Wednesday in state court, lawyers for Paul Kerouac claimed the Flagler County man sustained “severe and long term injuries” after a toilet exploded in the men’s room of a Dunkin’ location in Winter Park on Jan. 6, 2022, according to the complaint obtained by PEOPLE.

Kerouac was “covered with debris, including human feces and urine,” as a result of the blast, per the court filing.

Dunkin' employees allegedly informed Kerouac that they were aware of the problem after previous incidents involving the same toilet, per the court filing.

The complaint argues Dunkin’ had a duty to warn customers like Kerouac about the issue but failed to do so. As a result, it said Kerouac “unwittingly became the victim of the exploding toilet,” as well as the aftermath of the incident.

Dunkin’ is also accused of failing to adequately maintain the toilet in question or inspect it to determine whether or not it was a hazard to customers.

When reached for comment, Dunkin' told PEOPLE that it does not comment on litigation involving franchisees.

Kerouac now “requires mental health care and counseling as a result of the trauma experienced” during the incident, per the complaint.

In a statement obtained by PEOPLE, Kerouac’s lawyer, Scott Spradley, said his client “continues to suffer” with mental and emotional side effects following the “shocking, nightmarish scenario,” including “PTSD-like symptoms.”

“We are hopeful that the lawsuit will result in Mr. Kerouac being justly compensated for his injuries, even though the imagery will never be forgotten,” Spradley added.

