Who is the Florida contestant competing on "Jeopardy!" tonight and how to watch?

One of Brevard County’s own will be on the game show “Jeopardy!” tonight.

Maryl Harris will take the famous buzzer in hand and compete against two other contestants on the long-time game show. If Harris wins tonight, she’ll become a “Jeopardy!” champion and move on.

We’ll give you all the details on how to watch and cheer for the one-time Brevard resident.

Who is “Jeopardy!” contestant Maryl Harris?

This 25-year-old grew up in Brevard County and attended Eau Gallie High school.

She graduated in 2016 and represented her school that year as FLORIDA TODAY’S “Top Scholar.” The “Top Scholar” program showcases high achieving graduating seniors each year.

Harris’ weighted GPA when she graduated was 4.4. She also was a named a National Merit Scholar and went onto get a degree from Arizona State University.

According to the “Jeopardy!” fan site, “Jeopardy! Tonight,” Harris got her degree in biological and biomedical sciences. She got a master of science in physiology from McGill University.

Harris lives in Philadelphia now where she works as an operations manager for Spark Therapeutics, but she still has family in Brevard County.

How to watch Maryl Harris compete on “Jeopardy!”

The episode airs tonight at 7 p.m. on WFTV.

Whether Harris will be on more episodes remains to be seen. If she beats her two opponents on tonight’s show, she’ll advance to tomorrow’s show and continue on until she loses.

Spitzer is a Trending Reporter. She can be reached at MSpitzer@Floridatoday.com.

This article originally appeared on Florida Today: Florida native competes on "Jeopardy!" Who is she and how to watch