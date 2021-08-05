Florida congressman rips DeSantis’s response to Biden: ‘That’s pretty immature’

After Florida governor Ron DeSantis held a fiery press conference in response to President Biden’s recent criticism of some GOP governors' handling of Covid, Florida congressman Charlie Crist went on CNN’s Don Lemon Tonight Wednesday to give his take on the moment. After Lemon showed a clip of the press conference, he asked Crist for his reaction.

“That's pretty immature. And extremely defensive,” Crist said. “President Biden is giving good, solid leadership on this issue that is really focused on the safety of our children, and our families, and our nation. Governor Desantis' reaction to that is to be dismissive, because he's chosen to be playing Russian roulette with my fellow Floridians, which is a disaster.”

And Crist thinks there’s only one real reason why DeSantis is busy politicizing Covid instead of trying to slow it down.

“The man is so, unfortunately, politically motivated toward the white house in 2024, and capturing that base, that he's forgetting Floridians who want their kids to be safe. Because they're reasonable people with common sense,” Crist said.