Florida ‘Bachelor’ alum Tyler Cameron talks new Amazon Prime show, shouts out Jacksonville

Tyler Cameron isn’t just a former “Bachelorette” contestant, he’s also a Florida man. He grew up in Jupiter, Florida but isn’t a stranger to Jacksonville.

And since his TV debut as a fan-favorite on Hannah Brown’s season of “The Bachelorette” on ABC five years ago, he’s only become more popular.

“Going Home with Tyler Cameron” is set to premiere on Amazon Prime later this month, with the Bachelor Nation favorite unveiling the most vulnerable project he’s worked on yet: his own show.

Although the show was filmed around his hometown in South Florida, Tyler revealed in an interview with the USA TODAY Florida network that he is working on some construction projects that will bring him to Duval.

Here’s what he said about his upcoming show, when it will be available to stream and what Tyler said about his next steps.

Did Tyler Cameron move back to Florida?

Bachelor Nation's Tyler Cameron talks about completing his first major renovation on his upcoming Amazon Prime show, "Going Home with Tyler Cameron."

Like the title of his new show suggests, Tyler moved back to Florida following his “Bachelorette” journey. After the unexpected loss of his mother in 2020, Tyler moved back home to Jupiter, Florida, to be near his family and fulfill his goal of starting a home construction and renovation company.

What is Tyler Cameron’s new show about?

Tyler Cameron is joined by former Bachelorette, Hannah Brown, while filming Amazon Prime's "Going Home with Tyler Cameron."

Tyler's new show on Amazon Prime is a hybrid reality-docuseries that follows Tyler’s journey “from bachelor, to builder, to businessman.”

The former “Bachelorette” heartthrob has been working on this show since he moved home four years ago and said it was more challenging than filming “The Bachelorette” or even “Special Forces.”

"It made ‘The Bachelor’ and ‘Special Forces’ a breeze,” he told USA TODAY’s Florida network.

"This was the hardest thing I've ever (done) because you're renovating homes, you're putting your money up, you're putting other people's money up… You're managing clients, you're managing a production team to film it. You're managing a construction team to build it and a design team to put it together … It's just a lot of moving pieces, a lot of moving parts (and) a lot of personalities to try and blend and keep the harmony."

Tyler’s new show not only follows him as he and his “Bachelor” nation friends renovate local homes, but also shows his journey in renovating the house his mom left to him.

It was supposed to be her dream house, and was paid off just before she passed. Cameron said the process of renovating her home was bittersweet.

"The whole goal of the show was to surprise her and the crazy story behind it all is we were going to film the sizzle reel for this show. And the day before we did that, my mother passed away,” Cameron said. “And the week before that, my dad gave her the last payment for the house, like 'It's officially paid off. It's yours.' My whole thing was I was gonna surprise her with the renovation."

"It was tough. It was hard but we still made it to what she would have wanted it to be... It was very bittersweet in the sense that I would love to give her those keys."

How to watch, when to stream ‘Going Home with Tyler Cameron’ on Amazon Prime

The show, “Going Home with Tyler Cameron,” is scheduled to release on Amazon Prime Video mid-April.

You can stream the show starting on Thursday, April 18 with eight episodes. It will only be available to stream on Prime Video.

Has Tyler Cameron ever been to Jacksonville?

Yes, he has. And he’s coming back!

Although his new show doesn’t take place in Duval, he’s worked on construction projects here before and plans to again.

“I never really gave Jacksonville much credit, until I came to Jacksonville…” Tyler said in a video posted on his YouTube channel in 2022. “It’s so beautiful, it’s like a hidden gem.”

The video highlights many well-known areas of Jacksonville and the Jacksonville Beaches, with slow-motion shots of Tyler walking around the Atlantic Beach Town Center, passing local favorites like Ragtime and Flying Iguana.

USA TODAY’s Florida Network asked him what’s next now that the show is finished and according to him, he’s coming back to Duval for more construction projects.

He even shouted out Neptune Beach’s beloved Pete’s Bar at the end of the interview.

“We're in the game still. I got two projects in Jacksonville I'm working on, I got about two or three more spec homes we're gonna start building here soon,” he said. “I'm trying to find another little renovation myself to turn into a short-term rental and then finish my house because I need a home.”

This article originally appeared on Florida Times-Union: Tyler Cameron has new Amazon show, shouts out Duval. what he said