‘Floribama Shore’ star Nilsa Prowant arrested for flashing crowd from balcony

Floribama Shore cast member Nilsa Prowant was arrested early Saturday morning in St. Petersburg after allegedly flashing a crowd from a balcony and then engaging in violent conduct, Page Six reports.

The reality star, 25, was standing on a balcony at a downtown bar when St. Petersburg Police say she called down to a crowd standing along First Avenue N during the city's monthly First Friday celebration, and showed them her breasts — with several police officers watching.

According to a the Tampa Bay Times, officers planned on releasing Prowant, who may have been under the influence of alcohol, and were escorting her to a car when she became "belligerent and erratic." After being told to leave, and getting into the back seat of the car, Anderson began kicking the back driver's side window, eventually shattering it and knocking broken glass into the street. She was was then arrested on the misdemeanor charges of disorderly conduct and exposure of sexual organs, and booked into the Pinellas County Jail.

The reality star is in in the Tampa Bay area as part of filming for the third season of MTV's Floribama Shore, the hit reality series that previously filmed in Panama City.

After two seasons in Panama City Beach, FL, original castmates Jeremiah Buoni, Codi Butts, Kortni Gilson, Aimee Hall, Kirk Medas, Nilsa Prowant, Candace Rice and Gus Smyrnios have reunited and headed about 350 miles southeast to St. Petersburg for the third season of the Jersey Shore offshoot. Though moving away from the Florida-Alabama border to Tampa Bay, the show is keeping its Floribama Shore title.

It’s unclear if the cameras were rolling during this incident.

