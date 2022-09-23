Florence Pugh Shares Heartfelt ‘Don’t Worry Darling’ Tribute With Pics of Crew and Olivia Wilde: ‘I Will Always Be Grateful’

“Don’t Worry Darling” star Florence Pugh took to Instagram to write a heartfelt tribute to the film on its release date, as well as share a group of pictures from behind the scenes of the shoot, including one with director Olivia Wilde.

“It’s here.. and ready to be seen,” Pugh wrote. “@dontworrydarling is in cinemas! We met so many talented people, visited some insane locations, worked hard in the desert dust and looked good whilst doing so. (Thanks to @hebathormakeup and @jaimeleigh.hair and @ariannephillips).

“Thank you to all those who have bought tickets and those who have already seen it — whenever I watch massive impressive movie moments on massive screens I always remind myself that there is a boom just inches from the frame I’m watching. Or marks on the floor just below the actors waists. It’s crazy to think that each set up and scene takes a large portion of a day to execute, and on this one.. there was a lot to execute!

“Explosions, car chases, cocktail balancing, underwater sequences, running, drinking, more running..

This film was such an epic story on such a large scale to shoot, all while during peak Covid times. For that I will always be grateful. To all of you who helped make this, your dedication and love was seen daily — thank you.

“With that, here are some pics I took from this time. More to come! #dontworrydarling.”

Despite rumors of Pugh and Wilde feuding on the set of “Darling,” the latter denied any friction in her Variety cover story.

“We were all brought so close by the bubble of the production,” Wilde said, as she praised Pugh and [co-star Harry] Styles as acting partners. “She was really a great supporter of his as someone who was newer to a film set. And he was such a great supporter of hers, as someone who understood it was her film.”

“Don’t Worry Darling” made $3.1 million at the box office from Thursday night previews.

See Pugh’s full post below, which she soon followed with another group of photos.

