Florence Pugh opens up about her rare breathing issues: ‘I've just had a different breathing system’

Florence Pugh was on Running Wild With Bear Grylls, Monday, and the Black Widow star opened up about the medical condition that she’s been dealing with since childhood. Pugh explained it was actually the reason for her family moving from England to Spain.

“We were in Spain because I have a breathing issue, and when I was younger they kind of just advised that a hotter climate would be better.”

“I have asthma and I have this thing called tracheomalacia as well,” said Pugh. “And so from a young age, I've just had a different breathing system.”

According to Cedar Sinai, “Tracheomalacia is a rare condition that happens when the cartilage of the windpipe, or trachea, is soft, weak and floppy. This can cause the tracheal wall to collapse and block the airway, making it hard to breathe.”

So as a child, doctors recommended Florence move from damp England to the more arid Spain. And despite the chronic condition Pugh grew up to kick butt in the MCU.

“Now as an adult, unless I get ill, it doesn't really affect me as intensely as it did when I was younger,” Pugh said.

