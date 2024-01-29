Florence Pugh Made The Most Of The Pause In The ‘Oppenheimer’ Sex Scene

An Oppenheimer panel featuring Cillian Murphy, Emily Blunt, Florence Pugh and Jamie Dornan had an interesting revelation: Pugh revealed that a camera broke during a sex scene between her and Murphy.

Pugh played Jean Tatlock, in a relationship with Murphy’s J. Robert Oppenheimer prior to and during his marriage to Blunt’s Katherine “Kitty” Oppenheimer.

More from Deadline

Talk about coitus interruptus.

“In the middle of our sex scene, the camera broke. No one knows this, but it did,” Pugh said. “Our camera broke when we were both naked, and it was not ideal timing.”

Since another camera was not immediately available, it made for an awkward pause.

“Cillian and I are in this room together. It’s a closed set, so we’re both holding our bodies like this,” she said, wrapping her arms around herself.

“I’m like, well, this is my moment to learn. ‘So tell me, what’s wrong with this camera?’” she recalled. “You just make your moments. I’m like, ‘What’s going on with the shutter here, buddy?’”

Director Christopher Nolan explained there was an issue with the way the light was coming in.

“It was just crazy that every person on this set was so knowledgeable and was so ready to make this kind of a movie that there was no dull moment. It was all amazing. It felt like we were lucky to be there every second of the day,” she said.

