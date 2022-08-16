Florence Pugh has a rare condition that forced her to move from England to Spain

Black Widow star Florence Pugh went Running Wild With Bear Grylls on Monday, and aside from jumping out of helicopters and through waterfalls, the English actress opened up about a medical condition that caused her family to move to Spain.

“We were in Spain because I have a breathing issue, and when I was younger they kind of just advised that a hotter climate would be better,” said Pugh. “I have asthma and I have this thing called tracheomalacia as well. And so from a young age, I've just had a different breathing system.”

According to Cedars-Sinai, “tracheomalacia is a rare condition that happens when the cartilage of the windpipe, or trachea, is soft, weak and floppy. This can cause the tracheal wall to collapse and block the airway, making it hard to breathe.”

Fortunately, Pugh has learned to live with her tracheomalacia. And it certainly has not stopped her from kicking some butt in the MCU. In fact, it is a primary reason for her signature raspy voice.

“Now as an adult, unless I get ill, it doesn't really affect me as intensely as it did when I was younger,” Pugh said.

Running Wild With Bear Grylls airs Mondays at 9 p.m. on NBC.

