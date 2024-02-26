Florence Pugh Gushes Over Her Grandmother 'Having Her Movie Star Moment In Her 80s'

Florence Pugh has so much love for her grandma! At the New York City premiere of "Dune: Part 2" Florence breaks down her fierce red carpet and look with Access Hollywood's guest correspondent Emily Orozco. The actress also opens up about having her grandmother, whom she calls Granzo Pat, attend the UK premiere of the movie with her earlier this month, sharing, "We've all thought that she's a star. We've all thought that she's an angel. And so bringing her to these events and now people are acknowledging that she truly is. And it's a wonderful thing to share someone so pure and so, so gorgeous and have the same response from everybody else around the world." "Dune: Part 2" hits theaters March 1.

