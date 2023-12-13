The Floor: Season 1

Rob Lowe (9-1-1: Lone Star) is taking The Floor as host and producer of FOX’s dynamic new quiz show, created by John de Mol’s Talpa (Big Brother, Deal or No Deal, The Voice). The Floor is a spectacular battle of the brains in which 81 contestants stand on 81 squares on a massive game show floor, competing for a whopping $250,000 prize. Who will conquer The Floor when it debuts midseason on FOX?

