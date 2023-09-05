Flo Milli’s Keeps the Ho Saga Going With ‘Thanks for Being Here, Ho’ Tour

flo-milli-tour flo-milli-tour.jpg - Credit: Brandon Almengo*

Flo Milli’s Ho saga continues with announcing her forthcoming headlining tour, Thanks for Being Here, Ho, scheduled to begin this fall. The rapper recently announced her upcoming album Fine Ho, Stay, which follows up her debut album You Still Here, Ho?, the follow-up to her 2020 mixtape Ho, Why Is You Here? There are layers to the ho-hierarchy at work here.

The Thanks for Being Here, Ho tour will begin on Oct. 21 in San Francisco and concludes on Nov. 13 in Dallas. The 16-date tour includes stops in Los Angeles, Denver, Chicago, Detroit, Toronto, Boston, New York, Atlanta, Houston, Austin, and more. Rapper Maiya the Don will join Flo Milli as support on all dates.

General sale for the tour will begin on Friday, Sept. 8 at 10 a.m. local time, following Spotify and artist presales earlier in the week. Additional information can be found on the official Flo Milli website.

Fine Ho, Stay doesn’t yet have an official release date, but the rapper shared the new single “Fruit Loops” in late July. “At the end of the day, you know what’s best for you. You know what feels good. And you know what song is gonna hit. Because you got yourself here. So it’s like, how is somebody gonna tell you?” Flo Milli stated in an interview with Latto for Rolling Stone’s Musicians on Musicians.

Flo Milli Thanks for Being Here, Ho Fall 2023 Tour

Oct. 21 — San Francisco, CA @ The Regency Ballroom

Oct. 22 — Los Angeles, CA @ The Novo

Oct. 25 — Denver, CO @ Cervantes’ Masterpiece Ballroom

Oct. 27 — Minneapolis, MN @ The Fillmore

Oct. 28 — Chicago, IL @ Riviera Theatre

Oct. 29 — Detroit, MI @ The Fillmore

Oct. 30 — Toronto, ON @ Phoenix Concert Theatre

Nov. 1 — Boston, MA @ House of Blues

Nov. 2 — Silverspring, MD @ The Fillmore

Nov. 3 — Philadelphia, PA @ The Fillmore

Nov. 6 — New York, NY @ Terminal 5

Nov. 8 — Charlotte, NC @ The Fillmore

Nov. 9 — Atlanta, GA @ Tabernacle

Nov. 11 — Houston, TX @ Warehouse Live

Nov. 12 — Austin, TX @ Emo’s

Nov. 13 — Dallas, TX @ South Side Music Hall

