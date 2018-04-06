The flirty history of Zac Efron and Alexandra Daddario's relationship

Zac Efron has romanced his leading lady in the past (please see Vanessa Hudgens), but is he actually dating Alexandra Daddario, his co-star in last year’s Baywatch?

All evidence points to maybe. The truth is that since the pair played a couple onscreen, they’ve made it difficult to determine whether they’re good friends who genuinely like each other and cranked up their flirting for the sake of the movie, or just a couple who wants to keep it to themselves.

Their social media activity over the past hours has made people particularly curious. He commented on a photo of her and a dog, as she got ready for the Rampage premiere, with, “Two hot bitches.” Then when he shared a photo of his new dog, she liked it and wrote, “Angel dog.” He then asked her for a “doggie date,” to which she hasn’t responded.

In fact, People reports that Efron and Daddario’s relationship is ongoing, but it’s not exactly what people think. They’ve been seeing each other “on and off since their time working together on the movie last year, but they are not officially dating,” a source told the magazine.

Their behavior isn’t really any different than it’s been in the past, which is to say, it’s ambiguous.

Efron and Daddario sparked rumors that they were dating from the time the movie was released. Probably because of photos like this:

Daddario was asked straight out about the status of her relationship with Efron during a hard-hitting May 2017 interview with Access Hollywood.

“I understand why people think that. We’re very good friends, and we play love interests in the movie,” Daddario said. “I think we have a good chemistry, which is why we were cast in the movie, because I think that translates on screen and in real life, so … you know, it’s fine.”

Then the reporter asked her if she would ever date Efron in real life.

“I don’t know,” she said. “I can’t say.”

Daddario didn’t specify whether she couldn’t answer the question because maybe she remembered at that moment that she left the iron on at home, or because she was concealing a giant secret from the world. But some people guessed it was the latter.

They also kept people guessing with their joint interviews, which they did often, when the movie was being released. For instance, when they appeared on Australia’s The Project, Efron answered the question of whether there was anything going on between them with “nothing but our shared love of pickles … so far.” (Apparently, they both really liked them fried.)

Their social media feeds hasn’t done anything to clarify their couple status. They haven’t been talking about how happy they are that it’s Friday, or the regular stuff co-workers discuss.

Post-movie, social media shows that the two have, at the very least, remained quite friendly.

Does it mean anything that Efron has wished Daddario happy birthday, both online and in person? And some eagle-eyed Daddario followers noticed Efron in the background of a video clip that shows her blowing out the candles of her birthday cake last month.

The truth is, though, that both actors regularly share snapshots with their co-stars. (Adam Devine, who starred with Efron in 2016’s Mike and Dave Need Wedding Dates and with Daddario in Netflix’s When We First Met this year, appears on both of their feeds.)

One more piece of evidence: Efron and Daddario were recently photographed together at an L.A. pet store, which could mean that they’re, uh, shopping for their pets together because they trust each other’s opinions on chew toys. Or … they could be dating.

