'Flip or Flop' Star Tarek El Moussa Was at Vegas Concert Before Shooting Started: 'My Heart Goes Out to Everyone'

Tarek El Moussa, star of the HGTV show Flip or Flop, was in attendance at the Route 91 music festival in Las Vegas Sunday night, but left early, shortly before a shooter began firing into the crowd, killing at least 58 and injuring 515.

The renovation show host, 36, posted on Instagram Monday afternoon recounting the traumatic experience and sharing condolences for those involved in the tragic event.

“I was there last night at the Route 91 Harvest Country Music Festival in #Vegas,” El Moussa writes. “My friend Robert wanted to come home early which we did. My heart goes out to everyone who has been affected by this tragedy.”

El Moussa, who has had a tumultuous few years, battling cancer and separating from wife Christina, goes on to share how the events put things in perspective for him: “It’s times like this that remind us we need to treat every day with the importance it deserves. Give your family and friends a hug today and let them known they are safe and loved.”

Christina El Moussa, 34, from whom he publicly split in December 2016, also posted an emotional message on Instagram on Monday, writing, “This hit WAY too close to home. This tragedy puts a lot of things in perspective.. Life is short. Be kind. Be grateful.”

The gunman opened fire about 10:08 p.m. local time, just as Jason Aldean began his closing show. The shooter was later found dead of apparent suicide in his hotel room at the Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino.

More than 22,000 people were in attendance at the festival, according to police.

Witnesses later described scenes of chaos and confusion as they fled the area or else were trapped by the gunfire while taking cover.

Friends and family are asked to report missing people believed connected to the shooting using the hotline 866-535-5654.