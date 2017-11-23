Flight Of The Navigator remake teased by District 9 director

The long-rumoured Flight Of The Navigator remake is finally moving forward, and Neill Blomkamp’s been teasing the project on twitter.

It’s been a couple of years since cinema audiences last caught a Neill Blomkamp film, with the director keeping himself busy with a short film studio (Oats Studios) and an (abandoned) Alien sequel.

But it appears the director is finally ready to follow-up 2015’s Chappie with another sci-fi tale involving artificial intelligence / silliness.

So for clarity on @oatsstudios shorts, people are asking for part 2's of certain films, – the first follow up short will be for ADAM, coming soonish. The first proper feature film will be ….. — Neill Blomkamp (@NeillBlomkamp) November 21, 2017









For anyone who didn’t grow up wearing out their Flight Of The Navigator VHS in the ‘80s, the film tells the tale of a young boy who gets abducted by a friendly spaceship, and discovers time moves slightly differently onboard, after he returns from a short trip to find his family have gone eight years without him.

Jurassic World director Colin Trevorrow was originally attached to the remake, but confirmed in 2015 that he’d left the project. And it looks like Blomkamp’s ready to take up the challenge.

Done right, a modern take could be Stranger Things meets, well, Stranger Things (like that Netflix show, Flight Of The Navigator will be an ’80s-influenced story of a missing kid that’ll almost certainly feature creatures as weird as the Demogorgon) – we can’t wait to see what Blomkamp does with it.

It certainly sounds like a good fit for the director, who made his name on emotional sci-fi flicks like District 9, Elysium and Chappie – and, going by those projects, we’d expect him to shove a bit of social commentary into Navigator’s set-up.







