Fleck talks about allegations of toxic culture with Gophers

Jul. 27—INDIANAPOLIS — If you had hair metal band Poison getting a mention on your Big Ten football media days bingo card, Minnesota coach P.J. Fleck gave you something to believe in.

During Thursday's Big Ten football media days press conference, Fleck brought up the band as the preferred soundtrack for the Golden Gophers' weight room. The excitable coach weaved his way through all manner of things Gophers, but the question he knew he'd have to confront wasn't long in coming.

A report from Front Row Sports on Wednesday alleged a toxic culture within the Minnesota locker room. Among the charges were an alleged adherence to a cult of personality around Fleck, pressure on the athletic training staff to get injured players back quickly and allegations of institutional indifference.

Meanwhile, Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh is reportedly staring down a four-game suspension to start the season due to misleading statements provided to the NCAA over minor violations committed within the Wolverines' program.

The coaches took completely different approaches to questions asked about their issues. Not surprisingly, Fleck was talkative, while Harbaugh was close-to-the-vest.

The Minnesota story, which did not have any accusers going on the record, alleged there was a "Fleck Bank" in which good deeds awarded players coins that allowed them to "buy" their way out of things like positive drug tests and other misdeeds.

Fleck defended himself by mentioned the Fleck Bank and worked his way from there.

"The Fleck Bank, mostly used in 2017 and '18, was an analogy used in a team meeting talking about the more you invest into a program, the better experience you're going to get out of it," Fleck said. "There was no currency ever exchanged. There was no coins that ever existed. It was an analogy simply to explain investment for life, a life lesson of investment. Simply that."

Fleck said Minnesota takes "punishment" out of the hands of the coaches.

"No one ever got out of any type of punishment for that. And just so everybody knows, in punishing our football team, that word 'punishing,' in fact, our athletic department has taken over our disciplinary-type actions," Fleck said. "We do not use physical activity to discipline our players at the University of Minnesota. And we have never done that."

Fleck kept up his passionate defense.

"These allegations are baseless," Fleck continued. "This is a similar story that gets peddled every single year, and the majority of the players have been dismissed or removed from our football team."

As for Harbaugh, he acknowledged what is hanging over him, but said almost nothing about it.

"I'm not allowed to talk about any aspect of that on-going situation. I'm with you. I'd love to lay it all out there. Nothing to be ashamed of, but now is not that time," Harbaugh said.