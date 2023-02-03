'Flashdance' singer Irene Cara’s cause of death revealed

Irene Cara died on Nov. 25. (Photo: Jordin Althaus/WireImage)

Irene Cara, best known for her work acting in '80s movie Fame, in which she also performed the theme song, and for taking home the Oscar for the theme song in 1983's Flashdance, died of high cholesterol and hypertension, her publicist, Judith A. Moose, confirms to Yahoo Entertainment.

In addition to having suffered from arteriosclerotic (meaning cholesterol/plaque buildup in the arteries) and hypertensive cardiovascular disease (caused by high blood pressure), the medical examiner in Florida's Pinellas County also recorded in medical documents, which were reportedly viewed by TMZ, that Cara was diabetic.

The office did not immediately respond to Yahoo Entertainment's request for comment.

Cara, 63, died Nov. 25 at home. Moose shared the sad news on social media.

Lee Curreri and Irene Cara in a scene from Fame in 1980. (Photo: United Artists/Archive Photos/Getty Images)

"She was a beautifully gifted soul whose legacy will live forever through her music and films," she wrote, after asking for privacy for Cara's family. She also noted that a memorial for Cara's fans would be announced at a later date.

A Jan. 26 tweet from the late star's official Twitter account responded to fan who theorized that Cara was still alive, as no specifics about a public memorial had been given.

"While I would love nothing more than for that to be true, unfortunately, it's not," the post read. "I'm currently waiting for word from venues I've contacted to book her public memorial. It is being tentatively scheduled for March 18th (her birthday). I'll share more updates as they're available."

Along with the Oscar that she won for "Flashdance... What a Feeling," she also took home a Golden Globe and two Grammys.