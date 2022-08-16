‘The Flash’ Star Ezra Miller Seeking Treatment for ‘Complex Mental Health Issues’ (EXCLUSIVE)

“The Flash” star Ezra Miller says they are seeking treatment for “complex mental health issues.”

In a statement provided to Variety by a representative of the actor, Miller broke their silence about the troubling behavior that they have exhibited in recent years, which has led to a series of legal issues and assault and abuse allegations. Miller also apologized for their actions.

“Having recently gone through a time of intense crisis, I now understand that I am suffering complex mental health issues and have begun ongoing treatment,” Miller says. “I want to apologize to everyone that I have alarmed and upset with my past behavior. I am committed to doing the necessary work to get back to a healthy, safe and productive stage in my life.”

The embattled actor, who is non-binary and uses they and them pronouns, played the DC Comics character Barry Allen in 2017’s “Justice League” and its 2021 counterpart, “Zack Snyder’s Justice League.” But their role in the comic book franchise has been overshadowed by their off-screen behavior, which has alarmed friends and associates of the actor, as well as Warner Bros., the studio behind “The Flash.”

Most recently, Miller was charged with felony burglary in Vermont, after state police investigated an incident involving several bottles of alcohol being taken from a residence while the homeowners were not present. The actor made headlines in 2020 after a recording surfaced in which they appeared to be choking a woman outside of a bar in Iceland. The actor has been arrested twice in Hawaii this year, once for disorderly conduct and harassment. In the Hawaii incidents, Miller pled no contest to a single count of misdemeanor disorderly conduct and paid a $500 fine and $30 in court costs. The harassment charge was dismissed.

The series of scandals has become a snowballing public relations issue, not only for Miller, but also for Warner Bros. Discovery, which has employed the actor across two of its cornerstone franchises — DC Comics films and the “Harry Potter” spinoff series “Fantastic Beasts.” A source close to the studio says that Warner Bros. supports Miller’s decision to seek professional help.

“The Flash” is set to open in theaters on June 23, 2023 and reportedly serves as a key entry in the studio’s DC Comics films, featuring appearances by Ben Affleck and Michael Keaton as Batman.

