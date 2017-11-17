Flash, Arrow and Supergirl announce 2018 return dates

From Digital Spy

Justice League may be a bust for some DC Comics fans, but there will be plenty of exciting DC TV coming up after the Christmas break.

The CW over in the US has just announced mid-season premiere dates for its ArrowVerse series of shows - including newbie Black Lightning - as well as announcing the return of Supernatural, Riverdale and more.

Following the upcoming Christmas break, Supergirl will kick off the second-half of its season beginning on the US holiday Martin Luther King Day (Monday, January 15) at 8pm ET.

The following night (Tuesday, January 16), The Flash will be partnered with DC TV boss Greg Berlanti's new superhero series Black Lightning, airing at 8pm ET and 9pm ET respectively.

Wednesday (January 17) is DC TV-free as Riverdale continues the mystery of the Black Hood at 8pm ET, followed by Dynasty at 9pm ET.

The powerhouse pairing of Supernatural and Arrow is back on Thursday, January 18, airing back-to-back at 8pm ET and 9pm ET. Friday night's Jane the Virgin will be back on January 26 at 9pm ET.

Not scheduled yet is DC's Legends of Tomorrow, which will return at some point later in 2018 for episodes that will write out both Wentworth Miller and Victor Garber. The 100 and The Originals have not received return dates either.

Before The CW goes on holiday next month, the network is giving us a four-episode crossover of Arrow, Supergirl, The Flash and DC's Legends of Tomorrow next week, as the heroes join forces with Citizen Cold (Wentworth Miller) and The Ray (Russell Tovey) to avert a Crisis on Earth-X.

Watch a teaser for the four-episode crossover below:

