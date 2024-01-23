Fla. Woman Vanished in November — and Police Just Investigated Home of Woman Who Organized Search

Nicole Baldwin was last seen by her daughter on Nov. 2

Mount Dora Police Department/ Facebook Nicole Baldwin

The investigation into the disappearance of a Florida mother who went missing in early November has seen yet another twist.

After the husband of the missing Nicole Baldwin was charged with possession of child pornography, police have now reportedly searched the home of a woman who has organized searches.

In a statement given to News 6, the Mount Dora Police Department confirmed that it searched the home of Terri Rogers.

“On Friday, January 19th, the Mount Dora Police Department executed an investigative search warrant related to the continued search for missing person Nicole Baldwin,” the department said in the reported statement. “The status of the investigation is ongoing.”

Rogers spoke to the outlet and said the department searched her phone, as well as different computers in her residence.

WKMG Terri Rogers

“They think I withheld information,” Rogers told News 6, adding that she doesn’t know where Baldwin is.

Baldwin was last seen by her daughter Alisha, 20, on Nov. 2 and was reported missing three days later, reported The Daily Commercial. Baldwin’s personal belongings were found in the home from which she vanished, according to a report from FOX 35.

In December, authorities seized the phone of Brett Baldwin, Nicole’s husband, who was being investigated in a “missing person investigation,” News 6 reported, citing a complaint.

According to a report from WESH, authorities alleged that they found 31 images and videos depicting child sex abuse on the phone.

Brett was arrested and is facing a federal charge for possession of child pornography, according to Marion County jail records.

Rogers has organized several searches for Baldwin, despite saying she doesn't knowing the missing mother, News 6 reported. She told the outlet the search is personal for her because her niece has been missing since June.

If you suspect child abuse, call the Childhelp National Child Abuse Hotline at 1-800-4-A-Child or 1-800-422-4453, or go to www.childhelp.org. All calls are toll-free and confidential. The hotline is available 24/7 in more than 170 languages.



