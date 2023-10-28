Five-year-old Birmingham author hosts story session at library

A five-year-old author is holding a storytime session reading his own books to people at a library.

Jayce Joyce, from Sutton Coldfield, first started writing at the age of three, his mother said.

His illustrated books, A Beach With No Sea and Jayce's Sweet Tooth were both released on World Book Day.

Jayce, a Thomas the Tank Engine fan, read at the Library of Birmingham on Saturday and said he "wanted to inspire children to read and write like me".

He said he was excited to read his own book Jayce's Sweet Tooth to attendees.

Reading and writing he said is "fun" and said he likes to read non-fiction books that "answer my questions".

Jayce gave a preview of his book to listeners of Radio WM on Friday

His mother, Anim, said: "Jayce started reading as young as two.

"It is something which he loves doing, he is highly gifted in literacy and he is making the most out of it," she said.

"It is mind-blowing."

She said Jayce, who is a member of Mensa, is the first child author to hold a storytime at Birmingham, which is the biggest public library in Europe.

"He is also using his talent to inspire as many people as possible," she said.

"I am incredibly proud as a parent."

