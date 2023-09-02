Fish and veggies baked in foil packets make an easy, no-mess meal

Baking an entree in foil packets is easy and the cleanup is even easier. When cod, fresh green beans and squash are cooked in foil, the fish and vegetables end up tender and flavorful. A tasty sauce made with lemon, garlic, shallots and dried herbs marries all the flavors.

Delicious and nutritious

Cod is a low-fat protein with heart-healthy omega-3 fatty acids. It’s also a rich source of vitamin B12, which helps maintain red blood cells and prevent some anemias. This fish is a natural source of iodine, which is critical for thyroid function. A 3-ounce serving of cod provides your daily needs for iodine.

Foil-Baked Lemon Cod with Squash and Green Beans.

Fish and veggie substitutes

Because of cod’s mild flavor and flakiness, it’s ideal for today's recipe, but other types of fish or vegetables can be used in the foil packet method. Simply adjust the cooking time based on the thickness of the fish. Thin pieces of fish require less cooking time. Some vegetables also require adjusting the cooking time. Avoid starchy root vegetables like beets, potatoes or yams in the same packet as fish because they may take 30 minutes or more to bake, which will leave your fish overcooked and dry. Instead, try onions, zucchini, bell peppers, asparagus or broccoli.

Parchment paper vs. foil

Parchment paper will steam the food and leave your fish with a softer texture. Foil leads to a firmer texture and increases the roasted flavor in the fish and vegetables. Foil packets are also great on the grill, but parchment paper will burn. Never use waxed paper! It will melt and burn.

For a well-rounded meal, serve today's Foil-Baked Lemon Cod with brown rice pilaf, wheat berry salad or quinoa. The whole grains will add even more nutrients to this satisfying meal.

Bethany Thayer is a registered dietitian nutritionist with Henry Ford Health. For more recipes and health information, visit henryford.com/blog. For questions about today’s recipe, email HenryFordLiveWell@hfhs.org.

Foil-Baked Lemon Cod with Squash and Green Beans

Serves: 4 servings/ Prep time: 15 minutes / Total time: 45 minutes

¼ cup extra-virgin olive oil

½ cup lemon juice

2 tablespoons lemon zest

2 tablespoons garlic, minced

¼ cup shallots, chopped

¼ teaspoon ground oregano

¼ teaspoon ground thyme

¼ teaspoon salt

2 cups yellow squash, cut into 1-inch rounds

2 cups fresh green beans, washed, trimmed

4 cod fillets, 6 ounces each, skin removed

Lemon wedges for serving

Fresh parsley for serving

Preheat oven to 450 degrees.

In a small bowl, whisk together olive oil, lemon juice, lemon zest, garlic, shallots, oregano, thyme, and salt. Cut 4 pieces of heavy-duty aluminum foil large enough to make a packet for each serving of fish and vegetables.

Place each fish filet in the center of a piece of foil, then divide the vegetables between each piece. Brush lemon and oil dressing evenly over fish and vegetables. Fold the foil over to cover the fish and vegetables almost completely, leaving a small opening to release steam. Place the 4 packets on a baking sheet and bake until the fish is cooked through, about 15 minutes. Serve with lemon wedges and fresh parsley.

From Henry Ford LiveWell.

393 calories (43% from fat), 19 grams fat (3.5 grams sat. fat), 10 grams carbohydrates, 40 grams protein, 314 mg sodium, 93 mg cholesterol, 76 mg calcium, 2.5 grams fiber. Food exchanges: 5 protein, 2 vegetable.

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Foil packets are a no-fuss way to prepare fish and vegetables