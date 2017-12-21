First trailer for Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again hits the disco

The sequel to hit jukebox rom-com Mamma Mia!, the subtly entitled Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again, has landed.

Ten years after the first movie, it finds Lily James playing the younger incarnation of Meryl Streep’s character Donna from the first movie.

The backstory of Donna’s formative experiences on the fictional Greek island of Kalokairi, it also stars Jeremy Irvine as the young Sam (Pierce Brosnan’s character), Hugh Skinner as the young Harry (Colin Firth’s character) and Josh Dylan as the young Bill (Stellan Skarsgård).

(Credit: Universal Pictures International) More

There are also the younger incarnations of Tanya (Jessica Keenan Wynn) and Rosie (Alexa Davies), with Christine Baranski and Julie Walters reprising their roles too.

Oh, and some lady called Cher playing Donna’s mother.

As with the first movie, Abba legends Benny Andersson and Björn Ulvaeus have blessed the project with their songs, while Ol Parker, helmsman of The Best Exotic Marigold Hotel, is behind the camera.

The first movie, released in 2008, scored nearly $610 million worldwide, so no pressure.

Also starring Amanda Seyfried, Dominic Cooper, Andy Garcia and Omid Djalili, it hits screens on July 27, 2018.

