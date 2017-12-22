First trailer lands for gender-flipped Overboard remake with Anna Faris

Back in 1987, Goldie Hawn’s insufferable socialite snob fell off her yacht, got amnesia and fell for loveable carpenter Kurt Russell.

Now the movie is back, but with a twist.

Anna Faris plays working single mum Kate, who, after a run-in with a feckless playboy from a rich family (played by Eugenio Derbez), decides to turn the tables on him.

When he loses his memory falling from his boat, he gets a heavy dose of reality, with Faris turning up at the hospital and convincing him that they’re married.

A screwball comedy re-written and directed by Bob Fisher and former Scrubs director Bob Greenberg, it also stars Desperate Housewives’ Eva Longoria and Brit actor John Hannah.

It’s due out in April, 2018.

