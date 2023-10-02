‘First Time I Seen a Married Widowed Woman’: Jada Pinkett Smith Hopes for ‘Closure’ After Suspect Is Charged for Tupac’s Murder

After 27 long years, a suspect has been placed behind bars for the murder of Tupac Shakur, and the rapper’s family and friends gave their thoughts on the indictment.

Tupac’s murder case has been one of the country’s most high-profile unsolved mysteries since the drive-by shooting occurred in Las Vegas on Sept. 7, 1996. Many people have been suspected of being involved with the rapper’s murder, including his former manager and Death Row CEO Suge Knight, who was the driver of the car Pac was shot in.

Although Knight and a few other suspects have denied their involvement, one man paraded around the fact that he was there when the incident occurred.

Duane “Keefe D” Davis has said on multiple occasions that he was in the car that did the drive-by. Davis has named his late nephew, Orlando Anderson, as the one who killed the “All Eyez On Me” rapper. He has also done multiple interviews over the years. He even released a book explaining everything that went down at the intersection of Flamingo Road and Koval Lane after the parties attended a Mike Tyson fight.

Jada Pinkett Smith says that she hopes everyone can get answers and closure after “Keefe D” is arrested in relation to Tupac’s murder. (Photos: @jadapinkettsmith/Instagram; Raymond Boyd/Getty Images)

Greg Kading, a former Los Angeles homicide detective, said that Davis’ constant retelling of the story most likely led to the Las Vegas Metro Police Department to serve a July 17 search of a home he shared with his wife, 58-year-old Paula Clemons. Davis was arrested on Sept. 29 and charged with murder.

Jada Pinkett Smith, who was very close to Tupac, also came out with her reaction to the news. Pinkett Smith wrote on an Instagram Story, “Now I hope we can get some answers and have some closure. R.I.P Pac.”

The “Set It Off” actress meant her post as a heartfelt message for a long-lost friend, but some people took it as a slight against her husband, Will Smith.

“Maybe she will get some closure for the only man she has ever loved.”

“She’s disgusting. Absolutely 0 respect for Will Smith, I genuinely hope he leaves her.”

“Will just focus on yourself king. Can’t compete with a ghost.”

“First time I seen a married widowed woman.”

“Please Jada let it go you continuously rub it in Will face that he was the other option.”

“Will gotta pay for dude defense team.”

Pinkett Smith was called out earlier in September after posting a throwback video of herself and Tupac dancing to her husband’s song “Parents Just Don’t Understand.” The post was meant to publicize her new memoir “Worthy,” but the clip showed the last time she and the “Changes” rapper “were simply kids together.”

In the caption, the actress talked about how she never would have thought that her, Smith, and Tupac’s lives would be “intertwined.” People called the post insensitive because it was made five days before her husband’s birthday.

As usual, the Smiths did not comment on the backlash, and just a day ago Sunday, Oct. 1, the “Matrix” star made another video that shows her looking over the first copies of her book along with her husband and children Jaden and Willow Smith. Will’s son, Trey, and Jada’s mom, Adrienne “Gammy” Banfield-Norris, can also be seen in the short clip.

The “Hit Em Up” rapper’s sister, Sekyiwa Shakur, made a statement after the arrest saying that she was happy and hopeful for justice during this “pivotal moment.”

“His life and death matters, and should not go unsolved or unrecognized, so yes, today is a victory but I will reserve judgement until all the facts and legal proceedings are complete,” Sekyiwa wrote in the caption of a post shared on the Tupac Amaru Shakur Foundation Instagram page.

“There have been multiple hands involved and there remains so much surrounding the life and death of my brother Tupac and our Shakur family overall. We are seeking real justice, on all fronts,” she included.

Meanwhile, Tupac’s stepbrother Mopreme Shakur is still having trouble grappling with how Davis has been free for so many years and why he’s been able to capitalize on his brother’s death with interviews and Davis’ 2019 book, “Compton Street Legend.”

“I am a little numb because the timing is so curious because why now 27 years after his death?” Mopreme told The Post. “This didn’t have to happen.”

Davis is a former gang member believed to be connected to the still-unsolved 1996 Las Vegas slaying. Authorities ran ballistics tests on 11 bullet cartridges uncovered during the search, where nearly a dozen .40-caliber bullets were also taken from the residence. Dozens of other items were also seized, including a copy of Vibe magazine featuring coverage of Tupac.