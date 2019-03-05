The First Time: Climate Activist Greta Thunberg

At just 16 years old, Greta Thunberg has galvanized an international youth movement against Climate Change. The Swedish teenager first staged a “School Strike for Climate” in front of Parliament in August, handing out fliers with messages like “You Grownups don’t give a shit about my future.” She gained international attention speaking at the U.N. Climate Talks in Poland this past December, and tens of thousands of students from the U.S to Japan have joined her #FridaysforFuture strikes. A worldwide strike is scheduled for March 15th.

Thunberg, who is featured in Rolling Stone‘s March Women Shaping the Future issue, sat down for our video-franchise “The First Time,” telling the magazine that the first woman to inspire her was Rosa Parks. “I learned she was an introvert, and I’m also an introvert,” says Thunberg. “And I thought, ‘It’s not just extroverts, we introverts can make our voices heard.'”

She remembers first learning about the severity of Climate Change in school. “I realized no one is doing anything to prevent this from happening so then I have to do something,” says Thunberg. “I can’t vote, so this is one of the ways I can make my voice heard.”

