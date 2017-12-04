First teaser for Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom gallops online

What’s worse than aggravated prehistoric monsters on the loose? Ah yes, raining molten lava AND aggravated prehistoric monsters.

That should do it.

In the first snippet of Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom, the sequel to long-awaited sequel/reboot Jurassic World, has galloped onto the internet.

It finds Chris Pratt’s raptor-whisperer Owen Grady and Bryce Dallas Howard’s Claire Dearing legging it from both the threat of being trampled to death, and also some added volcanic peril.

Hiding behind one of those Jurassic World sphere pod things should do the trick, and it’s worth noting Howard has abandoned those high heels in favour of sensible boots.

The clip comes ahead of the the first full trailer, which is due to arrive on Friday.

Storyline-wise, director J.A. Bayona’s movie is largely under wraps, but it’s thought the technology seen in the last movie will have leapt on on some, with James Cromwell’s Benjamin Lockwood making an appearance, original dino-park owner John Hammond’s former partner.

Jeff Goldblum’s Dr Ian Malcolm is back, alongside the likes of Rafe Spall, Toby Jones, Ted Levine and B.D. Wong.

It’s due out in June 2018.

Read more

Fox stops Bohemian Rhapsody production

Geoffrey Rush steps down from Australian Screen Academy

Daisy Ridley: Rumours I want to stop playing Rey are untrue