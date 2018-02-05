First 'Solo' teaser reveals young Han Solo and a shiny new Millennium Falcon

Lucasfilm has finally released the first footage from Solo: A Star Wars Story in a 45-second teaser broadcast during the Super Bowl.

Watch it above.

This is our first look at the long-awaited Han Solo spin-off that arrived in cinemas this May. It doesn’t give much away, but the first full-length trailer will also arrive later today making its debut on Good Morning America.

The film is set before the events of the first Star Wars film, and it promises to show how everyone’s favourite smuggler became the scoundrel we know and love today. Alden Ehrenreich takes over the role made famous by Harrison Ford and he’s only very briefly shown in the teaser.

The film looks set to show how Han Solo defected from the Empire, before becoming an outlaw with Chewie by his side. We also get a look at the Millennium Falcon when it was a shiny new Corellian YT-1300f light freighter, before Han Solo began making some modifications.

The trailer also gives our first proper look at Donald Glover as a young Lando Calrissian, the cad who Solo wins the Falcon from in a game of sabacc.

Fans took to Twitter after the trailer aired during the Super Bowl to praise director Ron Howard who took over the movie following the departure of the film’s original directors Phil Lord and Chris Miller.

