What Was the First Recreational Drug?

Sex, war, and getting insanely high: Society might’ve changed in the last 60,000 years or so, but these interests have remained constant. In a way, this is a kind of golden age for the aspiring recreational drug user: putting aside the public health consequences of a market flooded with mass-produced speed, painkillers and anti-anxiety meds, and putting aside as well the cost (in terms of cartel violence, punitive War on Drugs sentencing measures, etc.) of our country’s readily accessible store of coke, heroin, MDMA, weed, and experimental Chinese research chemicals, the fact remains that there are more options out there than ever for those who’re looking to get (responsibly!) fucked up.

Our ancient-history counterparts weren’t so lucky (if “lucky” is the right word, for what we’ve got going here). They didn’t have teams of highly funded researches synthesizing new sensations, as we have for over a hundred years now; like teens in a small town, they took what they could find. But what, exactly, did they find? For this week’s Giz Asks, we reached out to a number of historians specializing in drug history to figure out the very first substance to ever be abused (vs. taken medicinally). As it turns out, people have been getting high since basically the dawn of time. So the next time you do a bunch of drugs and start freaking out, just know that you’re connected to a rich intercontinental tradition going back tens of thousands of years.

Phil Withington

Professor, History, University of Sheffield, and one of the world’s leading historians of intoxicants and intoxication

My own work on intoxicants in medieval and early modern Europe (the last 1,000 years) makes it very clear that foodstuffs and drinks ostensibly valued for their nutritional and medicinal properties were also consumed for their psychoactive effects, and in relation to many different kinds of sociability. But if we take a broad view of ‘recreational’ to denote consumption that is not simply necessary for survival, then this is merely scratching the chronological surface. Just as classicists have reminded us that the foundational institution of western civilization—the Greek symposium—was to all intents and purposes a ritualized drinking bout, so archaeologists tell us that psychoactive substances have been prepared and taken from the very earliest times of Homo existence. There is archaeobotanical evidence of the consumption of Ephedra and Cannabis in Neolithic and Bronze Age Europe (around 12,000 years ago); of entoptic imagery in Upper Palaeolithic artwork (produced during altered states of consciousness) (around 40,000 years ago); and fragmentary evidence of fermentation in the deep history of hominid consumption.

“Our primate ancestors enjoyed the dizzying, physiological effects of fermented fruits for tens of millions of years.”

Ryan Riley

Graduate Student Researcher at North Carolina State University who studies the history and anthropology of ancient pharmacology with a specific emphasis on psychotropic substances

While there are a myriad of ways to interpret the term “recreational drug,” the obvious candidate for the oldest recreational drug used by humans is alcohol. Not only is ethanol (alcohol) still a substance that is enjoyed widely as a recreational inebriate in the modern day, but it has been proposed that our primate ancestors enjoyed the dizzying, physiological effects of fermented fruits for tens of millions of years. Investigations of Natufian stone objects in 2018 have confirmed the existence of the oldest, man-made alcoholic beverages dating approximately from 11,700 - 13,700 years ago and the residue analysis of “vessels” at Gobekli Tepe (ca. 9000 BCE) suggests a high likelihood that alcohol was an important staple in the functionary practices of the site. However, the kindred relationship between hominid species and the natural world of plants and fungi certainly entails a complex array of psychoactive substances. I would nominate the species Ephedra as another candidate for the world’s oldest recreational drug. Pollen of Ephedra altissima was discovered in a 60,000-year-old Neanderthal burial at the Shanidar IV cave site in northern Iraq. Even today, Zoroastrianism, one of the world’s oldest religions, regards the stimulating effects of Ephedra as an essential part of their religious practices. While still highly contested within the field of psychotropica, the mythical, Indo-Iranian beverage haoma/soma, may very well have been comprised of Ephedra, but some opponents argue that the Amanita muscaria mushroom is probable. After all, the varying gradations of psilocybin containing “magic mushrooms” may have been a major contributing catalyst for the evolution of the modern human brain itself!