The first reactions to Star Wars: The Last Jedi are in

    Star Wars: The Last Jedi enjoyed its world premiere in Los Angeles last night (December 9), which means that a lucky few people have already seen the film the rest of us will have to wait a few extra days for.

    While official reviews for the film are still under a strict embargo, a lot of the LA premiere attendees soon turned to Twitter to share their first impressions of the film, and thankfully it's sounded like Star Wars has lost none of its Force Awakens and Rogue One magic.

    Just so you know, there are no spoilers here, but if you want to know absolutely nothing going in, you best click off now.

    Photo credit: Lucasfilm

    "Star Wars: The Last Jedi is a triumph," wrote one critic. "So many big moments, so much emotion, so much to digest. Had the whole crowd cheering and woah'ing."

    And that's just the start of it – read on to find out more reactions from those people who managed to catch the film last night:

    And then there's perhaps the most important information to come out of the critics' early viewing – that Carrie Fisher gets a (richly deserved) dedication at the end of the film:

    The Last Jedi will pick up where The Force Awakens left off, with Rey (Daisy Ridley) developing her newly discovered abilities with the guidance of Luke Skywalker (Mark Hamill), who is unsettled by the strength of her powers.

    Meanwhile, the General Leia Organa (Carrie Fisher) and the Resistance prepares to do battle with the First Order, led by Kylo Ren (Adam Driver) and the mysterious Supreme Leader Snoke (Andy Serkis).

    Star Wars: The Last Jedi is released in cinemas in the UK on December 14, with US cinemas following the next day on December 15.

