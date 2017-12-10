The first reactions to Star Wars: The Last Jedi are in

From Digital Spy

Star Wars: The Last Jedi enjoyed its world premiere in Los Angeles last night (December 9), which means that a lucky few people have already seen the film the rest of us will have to wait a few extra days for.

While official reviews for the film are still under a strict embargo, a lot of the LA premiere attendees soon turned to Twitter to share their first impressions of the film, and thankfully it's sounded like Star Wars has lost none of its Force Awakens and Rogue One magic.

Just so you know, there are no spoilers here, but if you want to know absolutely nothing going in, you best click off now.

View photos Photo credit: Lucasfilm More

Related: Star Wars' Daisy Ridley and John Boyega react to Rey and Finn's separation in The Last Jedi

"Star Wars: The Last Jedi is a triumph," wrote one critic. "So many big moments, so much emotion, so much to digest. Had the whole crowd cheering and woah'ing."

And that's just the start of it – read on to find out more reactions from those people who managed to catch the film last night:

Star Wars: The Last Jedi is a triumph. So many big moments, so much emotion, so much to digest. Had the whole crowd cheering and woah’ing. - Kevin Polowy (@djkevlar) December 10, 2017

Star Wars: The Last Jedi is everything. Intense, funny, emotional, exciting. It’s jam-packed with absolutely jaw dropping moments and I loved it so, so much. I’m still shaking. pic.twitter.com/fHddWjo201 - Germain Lussier (@GermainLussier) December 10, 2017

Star Wars: The Last Jedi is so very different, exciting, surprising. So many emotions, so many amazing moments. Stay away from spoilers. - Peter Sciretta (@slashfilm) December 10, 2017

I am STUNNED by #StarWars #TheLastJedi. I gasped, I laughed, I screamed, I cried and I had the time of my life. Rian Johnson pulled it off, making what might be the best Star Wars movie ever. pic.twitter.com/0VE5M90dsH - Joshua Yehl (@JoshuaYehl) December 10, 2017

#StarWars: The Last Jedi is so beautifully human, populist, funny, and surprising. I cried when one POC heroine got her moment because films like these leave their mark on entire generations -- and representation matters - jen yamato (@jenyamato) December 10, 2017

Every single shot serves a purpose and #thelastjedi is easily the funniest #starwars film. And that is a fantastic thing. - James Viscardi (@JimViscardi) December 10, 2017

THE LAST JEDI: A little too long & dragged in the middle, but great fun overall! As good as The Force Awakens; Rogue One is better! More humor than expected, great #StarWars moments, #MarkHamill is awesome! A worthy Episode VIII pic.twitter.com/HHihSa788D - Scott Mantz (@MovieMantz) December 10, 2017

Luke was right: "This is not going to go the way you think." #TheLastJedi will shatter you - and then make you whole again. pic.twitter.com/PJyYpH5loP - Anthony Breznican (@Breznican) December 10, 2017

#StarWars #TheLastJedi is AWESOME! I'm overwhelmed with all sorts of emotion on how incredible @rianjohnson's movie is! I can't wait to see it again. Also, PORGS!!! - Umberto Gonzalez (@elmayimbe) December 10, 2017