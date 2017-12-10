The first reactions to Star Wars: The Last Jedi are in

Star Wars: The Last Jedi enjoyed its world premiere in Los Angeles last night (December 9), which means that a lucky few people have already seen the film the rest of us will have to wait a few extra days for.
While official reviews for the film are still under a strict embargo, a lot of the LA premiere attendees soon turned to Twitter to share their first impressions of the film, and thankfully it's sounded like Star Wars has lost none of its Force Awakens and Rogue One magic.
Just so you know, there are no spoilers here, but if you want to know absolutely nothing going in, you best click off now.
"Star Wars: The Last Jedi is a triumph," wrote one critic. "So many big moments, so much emotion, so much to digest. Had the whole crowd cheering and woah'ing."
And that's just the start of it – read on to find out more reactions from those people who managed to catch the film last night:
Star Wars: The Last Jedi is a triumph. So many big moments, so much emotion, so much to digest. Had the whole crowd cheering and woah’ing.- Kevin Polowy (@djkevlar) December 10, 2017
Star Wars: The Last Jedi is everything. Intense, funny, emotional, exciting. It’s jam-packed with absolutely jaw dropping moments and I loved it so, so much. I’m still shaking. pic.twitter.com/fHddWjo201- Germain Lussier (@GermainLussier) December 10, 2017
Star Wars: The Last Jedi is so very different, exciting, surprising. So many emotions, so many amazing moments. Stay away from spoilers.- Peter Sciretta (@slashfilm) December 10, 2017
I am STUNNED by #StarWars #TheLastJedi. I gasped, I laughed, I screamed, I cried and I had the time of my life. Rian Johnson pulled it off, making what might be the best Star Wars movie ever. pic.twitter.com/0VE5M90dsH- Joshua Yehl (@JoshuaYehl) December 10, 2017
#StarWars: The Last Jedi is so beautifully human, populist, funny, and surprising. I cried when one POC heroine got her moment because films like these leave their mark on entire generations -- and representation matters- jen yamato (@jenyamato) December 10, 2017
Every single shot serves a purpose and #thelastjedi is easily the funniest #starwars film. And that is a fantastic thing.- James Viscardi (@JimViscardi) December 10, 2017
THE LAST JEDI: A little too long & dragged in the middle, but great fun overall! As good as The Force Awakens; Rogue One is better! More humor than expected, great #StarWars moments, #MarkHamill is awesome! A worthy Episode VIII pic.twitter.com/HHihSa788D- Scott Mantz (@MovieMantz) December 10, 2017
Luke was right: "This is not going to go the way you think." #TheLastJedi will shatter you - and then make you whole again. pic.twitter.com/PJyYpH5loP- Anthony Breznican (@Breznican) December 10, 2017
#StarWars #TheLastJedi is AWESOME! I'm overwhelmed with all sorts of emotion on how incredible @rianjohnson's movie is! I can't wait to see it again. Also, PORGS!!!- Umberto Gonzalez (@elmayimbe) December 10, 2017
There aren’t enough words to express how much I LOVED #StarWars #TheLastJedi! It is mind-blowing! I’m in geek heaven! pic.twitter.com/unXfYMkIle- Jenna Busch (@JennaBusch) December 10, 2017
There’s a scene in #StarWars #TheLastJedi that I keep playing over and over in my head, that is so stunning and unexpected that I don’t want to forget how I felt seeing it for the first time. This movie feels unlike any other Star Wars movie in all the ways I hoped. pic.twitter.com/zlDW4yOjp2- Terri Schwartz (@Terri_Schwartz) December 10, 2017
The Last Jedi is incredible. Character at the forefront, amazing action and so so so much emotional payoff decades in the making. I will be watching this one a lot. pic.twitter.com/KVOjLhwk27- Eric Vespe (@EricVespe) December 10, 2017
Whoa #TheLastJedi!. Filled with epic space battles and gorgeous cinematography. It satisfied my love for Star Wars in so many ways. I can't wait to see it again. Also heading to the store to buy Porgs merch. Thank you @rianjohnson- Wendy Lee Szany (@WendyLeeSzany) December 10, 2017
And then there's perhaps the most important information to come out of the critics' early viewing – that Carrie Fisher gets a (richly deserved) dedication at the end of the film:
The Last Jedi end credits include a dedication ‘To Our Princess Carrie Fisher.’- Rebecca Keegan (@ThatRebecca) December 10, 2017
The Last Jedi will pick up where The Force Awakens left off, with Rey (Daisy Ridley) developing her newly discovered abilities with the guidance of Luke Skywalker (Mark Hamill), who is unsettled by the strength of her powers.
Meanwhile, the General Leia Organa (Carrie Fisher) and the Resistance prepares to do battle with the First Order, led by Kylo Ren (Adam Driver) and the mysterious Supreme Leader Snoke (Andy Serkis).
Star Wars: The Last Jedi is released in cinemas in the UK on December 14, with US cinemas following the next day on December 15.
