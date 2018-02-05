First 'Mission: Impossible - Fallout' teaser hailed as best Super Bowl trailer

The fuse has officially been lit on Mission: Impossible – Fallout, as the first trailer for the sixth film in the long-running spy series has arrived with a bang.

The teaser, which first aired during the Super Bowl, can be watched in full above.

The film looks set to be a direct sequel to 2015’s Mission: Impossible – Rogue Nation with Sean Harris’ antagonist Solomon Lane still wreaking havoc despite having been captured by Ethan Hunt and the IMF.

(Paramount) More

It’s a cracking first trailer with some websites proclaiming it the best teaser to debut at the Super Bowl.

Our counterparts at Yahoo Entertainment said: “Fallout‘s settings, the story and, above all, the stunts look exciting and new, from Cruise’s helicopter dogfight to new co-star Henry Cavill’s superhuman bathroom brawl. This is one movie mission we’re psyched to accept.”

Tom Cruise broke his ankle while shooting Fallout, and the scene itself can be glimpsed in the trailer. It shows the actor-turned-stuntman jumping rooftops on London’s South Bank Centre. It’s just one of the many daredevil moments witnessed in the trailer that, as always, is underpinned by a variation on Lalo Schifrin’s iconic theme song.

(Paramount) More

We also see Cruise hanging beneath a helicopter, a stunt that echoes the centrepiece sequence of Rogue Nation where the Top Gun star clung onto the side of a plane as it took off.

Mission: Impossible regulars Simon Pegg and Ving Rhames return for the sixth film, along with Mission: Impossible 3 star Michelle Monaghan who reprises her role as Ethan Hunt’s long-suffering wife Julia Meade-Hunt. Superman star Henry Cavill – along with his Justice League-bothering moustache – looks like he’s playing the antagonist of the film.

Synopsis: The best intentions often come back to haunt you. MISSION: IMPOSSIBLE – FALLOUT finds Ethan Hunt (Tom Cruise) and his IMF team (Alec Baldwin, Simon Pegg, Ving Rhames) along with some familiar allies (Rebecca Ferguson, Michelle Monaghan) in a race against time after a mission gone wrong. Henry Cavill, Angela Bassett, and Vanessa Kirby also join the dynamic cast with filmmaker Christopher McQuarrie returning to the helm.

Read more

First Solo teaser lands

Cloverfield 3 just landed and critics hate it

New Avengers trailer arrives