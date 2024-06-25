The first Milwaukee Night Market of 2024 is on Wednesday. Here's what to know

The first Milwaukee Night Market of the summer is taking over West Wisconsin Avenue on Wednesday evening.

The free-to-attend outdoor market, which runs from 5 to 10 p.m., is organized by the Westown Association and features over 100 local vendors selling a variety of food, beverages, art, home goods and more. Attendees can also enjoy live performances and art creation, a beer garden, tabling from community organizations and interactive activities like giant chess.

The night market was started 10 years ago by the local engagement agency NEWaukee which wanted to create "a safe and interactive place in downtown Milwaukee that draws diverse residents and visitors and (changes) perceptions of downtown," the market's website says. Since then, despite a COVID-era hiatus, the market has grown to attract over 100,000 people annually.

Here's what to know about this year's market.

People attend the Milwaukee Night Market on West Wisconsin Avenue in Milwaukee on Wednesday, July 13, 2022. The market, which includes food, drinks, shopping and entertainment, made its full return this year.

When is the next Milwaukee Night Market? Where is it?

The first Milwaukee Night Market of 2024 is on Wednesday, June 26, from 5 to 10 p.m. There are three other market dates this season: Wednesday July 24, Aug. 14 and Sept. 11. All run from 5 to 10 p.m.

The market takes place on West Wisconsin Avenue, in front of the 3rd St. Market Hall between 2nd Street and Vel R. Phillips Avenue.

What vendors will be at the Milwaukee Night Market?

Dozens of local vendors will have a wide lineup of food, beverages and other goods available for purchase. Food options include candy, pizza, ice cream, popsicles, Greek, Mexican, Asian, and plenty of vegetarian and gluten-free offerings. Candles, cribbage boards, t-shirts, pottery and Milwaukee-inspired merch are just some of the non-food items you'll find on Wednesday.

Most vendors accept both cash and credit cards, though the beverage tents are cashless. A complete lineup of vendors for the June 26 market is available on the Milwaukee Night Market website. The 3rd St. Market Hall, which offers numerous food vendors and a self-serve beer wall, will also be open until 9 p.m. on market nights.

People play chess at the Milwaukee Night Market on West Wisconsin Avenue in Milwaukee on Wednesday, July 13, 2022.

Who is performing at the Milwaukee Night Market?

Music and other live performances take place in the market's Kohl's Entertainment Zone at the intersection of West Wisconsin Avenue and MLK Drive. Complete schedules for each market night can be found on the Milwaukee Night Market website.

Here's the schedule for June 26:

5:30 p.m. and 6:15 p.m. ― Higher Education Records live music performance

6:15 p.m. ― Paint with Non-Pop! Hosted by Iconika

6:45 p.m. ― A.I.M. Squad performance

7 p.m. ― DJ GetMoses

8 p.m. ― DJs Tista, Quadi, Grand Master O and Police Create Hippies

How to park at the Milwaukee Night Market

Parking is available for a $3 flat rate at The Avenue parking structure on all four market nights. Entrances to the structure are at 615 N. Plankinton Ave. and 258 W. Michigan St. Additional street parking, parking structures and surface lots are available nearby.

People roast S’mores at the Milwaukee Night Market on West Wisconsin Avenue in Milwaukee on Wednesday, July 13, 2022.

How to take public transportation to the Milwaukee Night Market

The Milwaukee County Transit System (MCTS) has routes that stop near the market:

Connect 1 and 30 stop at Plankinton and Wisconsin.

The GreenLine, 15, 18, and 57 stop at Water and Wisconsin.

Routes 12, 19, 31, 34, 80 and BlueLine stop at 6th and Wisconsin.

View routes and schedules at ridemcts.com.

Milwaukee's free Hop streetcar can also bring you to the night market. Get off at the Wisconsin Avenue Southbound stop just across the river from the market, or get off at the Intermodal Station stop and walk three blocks north to reach the south entrance of the 3rd St. Market Hall which leads directly to the night market. The Hop route map and schedules can be found at thehopmke.com.

People dance at the Milwaukee Night Market on Wisconsin Avenue in the Westown neighborhood of Milwaukee on July 13, 2022.

What streets will be closed during the Milwaukee Night Market?

West Wisconsin Avenue from 2nd Street and Vel R. Phillips Avenue will be closed from 10 a.m. to midnight on night market days.

All vehicles parked within closed streets after 10 a.m. will be ticketed and towed. The closed area will not be accessible for deliveries, the market website says, but access to the 310W, The Avenue and the City parking structures will be maintained.

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: What to know about the downtown Milwaukee Night Market in 2024