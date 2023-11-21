First 'Love is Blind' baby incoming: Bliss Poureetezadi, Zack Goytowski announce pregnancy

Vanessa Lachey got her wish: The first "Love is Blind" baby is coming!

Season 4 stars Bliss Poureetezadi and Zack Goytowski are expecting the bundle of joy, announcing their pregnancy to People in a story published on Tuesday.

"We both really wanted this and so we just felt really blessed that we were able to have this happen," Poureetezadi told the outlet. The baby is expected in spring 2024.

The couple plans to host a reveal to find out the sex of their baby in a few months.

"I think we both eventually want a boy and a girl — that'd be wonderful to have both," Poureetezadi continued. "But the top priority is just having a healthy baby and whatever gender it is, it will be very loved."

She also praised Goytowski for being a doting husband during the pregnancy. "It's been wonderful to go through this together and to really have his support," Poureetezadi said.

In the Season 4 finale of Netflix's dating experiment, the fan-favorite cupcake-baking contestant ultimately said "I do" to Goytowski, her on-and-off-and-on-again beau.

Sight unseen, Goytowski hit it off immediately with Poureetezadi. But in a shocking twist, he popped the question to Season 4's de facto villain, Irina Solomonova, who was visibly unimpressed by him from the moment they finally met. Goytowski and Solomonova quickly grew to resent one another and called off their engagement within a week.

Back home in Seattle, Goytowski got in touch with Poureetezadi and asked to meet at a restaurant, where he admitted his mistake. And after a couple dates shown midway through the season, she agreed to give their relationship another try. They soon got engaged, and later, married.

Earlier this month, the couple posted photos on Instagram from their vow renewal at the site of their wedding.

Poureetezadi and Goytowski have been clear on their intention to expand their family. During the "Love is Blind" Season 4 reunion in April, Lachey asked the couples whether they planned to have children. Poureetezadi said she "can't wait to have this man's babies."

Poureetezadi and Goytowski are the first couple married on the show to have a baby. Seven couples from "Love is Blind" are still married.

Contributing: Patrick Ryan

