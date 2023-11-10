Your First Look at Prosecuting Evil with Kelly Siegler
Prosecutor Kelly Siegler continues to be steadfast and persistent in her quest for justice.
Prosecutor Kelly Siegler continues to be steadfast and persistent in her quest for justice.
Prosecutors have shown in detail how Trump overvalues his assets and his wealth. It's not going to change any voters' minds.
Jones was taken off the field on a backboard during the third quarter.
The Rebels are already bowl-eligible for the first time since 2013.
When Pico launched its Oculus Quest challenger in China last year, it did so with great optimism. Light (295 grams) and affordable ($420), the virtual reality headset released by the ByteDance-owned manufacturer was expected to drive adoption in a market inaccessible to Meta. A person familiar with the matter told TechCrunch that "a few hundred" employees were let go, leaving Pico with "under 2,000" people.
Release date "sparked a movement" in hip-hop, Wu-Tang chief RZA says.
Justyn Ross is scheduled to be in court on Dec. 4.
For this week’s episode, Jacquelyn interviewed Brendan Quigley, partner at Baker Botts law firm. Quigley is a former U.S. Marine, now attorney who represents clients on matters related to white-collar government investigations and commercial disputes. Previously, he was a federal prosecutor as an assistant U.S attorney in the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of New York, which we call SDNY.
Despite having starred in one of the best games of the NFL season, Stroud didn't want to talk about any of it — not immediately, at least. Instead, he got more personal and pressing.
Here's how to watch this week's NCAA college football games.
As the crypto market continues to slog through a fundraising winter, Faction Ventures, a blockchain-focused venture capital firm, is betting big on the space. Faction will focus mainly on early-stage blockchain projects raising seed or Series A rounds. Before launching publicly, the fund had invested about 20% of its capital in a handful of projects, Samuel Harrison, managing partner at Faction, said.