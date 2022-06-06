Here’s Your First Look At The ‘Martin’ Reunion: Watch

Fans are just weeks away from the highly-anticipated Martin reunion on the heels of its 30th anniversary, and BET+ has released the long-awaited trailer.

Hosted by Affion Crockett, the BET+ reunion special will feature all members of the beloved cast: Martin Lawrence, Tisha Campbell, Tichina Arnold, and Carl Anthony Payne II. Additionally, the 90-minute event will also honor the late Thomas Mikal Ford, who died in October 2016 at the age of 52 from a ruptured abdominal aneurysm.

“We captured the Black experience,” Lawrence expressed in the trailer when speaking on the show’s impact.

In a statement when the reunion was first announced in February, he shared, “To be able to sit here 30 years later with this amazing cast that has had such an impact on pop culture is truly a blessing. I am always humbled that the fans still want more of the show and its characters. I am looking forward to the reunion special.”

Regarding the special, BET+ stated, “The cast will look back on the show’s most hilarious moments, revisit the iconic characters Martin made famous and pay an emotional tribute to the late, great Tommy Ford. Complete with musical performances and drop-ins by celebrity super fans, Martin: The Reunion brings back the wazzup wazzup wazzup passion fans have been waiting for.”

During Martin‘s five-season run on FOX, it became known for its iconic guest appearances. The trailer confirmed that Snoop Dogg, Brian McKnight, and Tommy Davidson will appear on the reunion special. The cast will also discuss the possibility of a reboot.

Martin: The Reunion airs on BET+ on June 16. Watch the official trailer above.

