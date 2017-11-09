First look at Jodie Whittaker's Doctor Who costume provokes hilarious comparison

The BBC has released the first image of Jodie Whittaker in costume as The Doctor in ‘Doctor Who’.
The 35-year-old star is due to take over as the nation’s favourite Time Lord in December during the long-running sci-fi show’s Christmas special, and this is our first proper look at what our first female Doctor will look like.
Rocking a long-hooded jacket over teal culottes with braces, a simple t-shirt and brown leather boots, Whittaker looks every inch the intergalactic explorer and it’s clear her incarnation of the Doctor will not sporting pretty dresses or frills any time soon.
Commenters online have been quick to point out the thirteenth Doctor’s costume bears more than a passing resemblance to the one worn by Robin Williams in the iconic sci-fi sitcom ‘Mork and Mindy’.
Both aliens but I didn't expect the new #DoctorWho to channel Robin Williams in Mork and Mindy. #NanuNanu pic.twitter.com/UPtedEJsqA
— Tony Peters (@tonypetersss) November 9, 2017
Alien fashion! #doctorwho #robinwilliams #morkandmindy pic.twitter.com/oly3oSq5F9
— Scott (@Carnivius) November 9, 2017
Is this a Mork and Mindy mashup? https://t.co/xZcG7jheoE
— Geoff Hawley (@ShoutyMouse) November 9, 2017
It must be the rainbow stripe and braces, but you’ve got to admit, they do look kinda similar. Others have also been quick to point out that the 13th Doctor appears to have two piercings in one ear. Does this mean we’ll see the Doctor popping into Claire’s Accessories after her regeneration?
Historically each incarnation of The Doctor has had a distinctive and unique costume that they usually don for the entirety of their tenure. The costume often evolves throughout their years on the show, but they basically stick to one look during their time in the TARDIS.
The Doctor sometimes wears something slightly anachronistic – William Hartnell, Jon Pertwee, Paul McGann, Matt Smith, for example – or something modern with a timeless twist like Tom Baker, Peter Davison, Sylvester McCoy, David Tennant, or Peter Capaldi.
Colin Baker’s headache-inducing costume, and Christopher Eccleston’s no-frills leather jacket look being the obvious exceptions.
Whittaker’s costume is a gender-neutral variation on the theme of being modern, but with a timeless twist. Longtime ‘Doctor Who’ costume designer Ray Holman is the man behind Whittaker’s duds, and comic artist Patrick Goddard has shared a sketch he did of the costume earlier this year.
Now that it's out there. Some drawings I did for the costume designer a while ago, think they did a great job! #13thdoctor pic.twitter.com/6gah7YDPAz
— Patrick Goddard (@PaddyGod1) November 9, 2017
The first picture also reveals the TARDIS will be undergoing a regeneration of her own, with a design seemingly inspired by older incarnations of the iconic time machine. The “pull to open” sign is now white text on a black background, rather than vice versa, and the St John’s Ambulance sticker on the other door has also disappeared.
Jodie Whittaker will make her entrance as the 13th Doctor in the 2017 ‘Doctor Who’ Christmas special episode ‘Twice Upon a Time’. Watch the actress talking about landing the role of a lifetime in the video below.
Read more
11 stars who nearly played The Doctor
Bradley Walsh confirmed for Doctor Who companion
Peter Capaldi won’t return as The Doctor
2.5k